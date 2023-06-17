After Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is just a month away. Ahead of their launch, several leaks and rumours have leaked crucial details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In the latest leak, a MySmartPrice report has disclosed the official press render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which hints at the biggest design changes. This comes close on the heels of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak. Here is what Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders have revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders shared by MySmartPrice have echoed the previous claims of the new and bigger cover display of the Flip phone. The clamshell-style smartphone is expected to get a cover display covering almost half of the rear panel. The previous Galaxy Z Flip smartphones have featured a 1.9-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get a whopping 3.4-inch cover display.

Due to the larger display, a redesign has been implemented in the layout of the camera sensors and LED flash at the back. They are now positioned horizontally alongside each other. Not just that, the renders have also showcased some of the use cases of the bigger cover display as it can be used as a viewfinder to click images via the rear camera, control music playback, as well as use Google apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specs and features

Apart from this big design reveal, some previous leaks and rumours are suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any pixel update as it is tipped to get a dual 12MP camera setup. However, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that it may get new image sensors which may ultimately result in better-quality of photography. Everything is expected to be backed by a 3700mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging, the report suggested.

However, the rest of the specs and features will be confirmed during the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. When it is scheduled? The official date is yet to be confirmed by Samsung, however, rumours say that it may be hosted on July 26.