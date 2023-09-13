After iPhone 15 launch, Apple announces price cuts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

With the Apple Wonderlust event now in the rearview mirror, the hype around the iPhone 15 series seems to be at an all-time high. Apple unveiled its latest iPhones at its event on September 12, and its pricing strategy has left Apple fans pleasantly surprised. Rumours had predicted a price hike for both iPhone 15 Pro models but that isn't exactly the case as only the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max got a hike, but with a bump up in storage as well. All other three models start at the same price as their predecessors.

Interestingly, alongside the iPhone 15 launch, Apple also announced price cuts on several older iPhone models at its Wonderlust event, while a handful of them were also discontinued. Check out the price cuts on the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.

1. iPhone 14 - $699 or Rs. 69900

The iPhone 14, which is Apple's base iPhone in the iPhone 14 lineup from last year, packs an improved version of iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life. However, it does not feature the new Dynamic Island and gets Apple's traditional notch. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 now starts at $699 instead of $799 in the US. In India, it is priced at Rs. 69900 compared to its earlier price of Rs. 79900.

2. iPhone 14 Plus - $799 or Rs. 79900

Apple introduced a brand new iPhone last year in the form of the iPhone 14 Plus which replaced the ‘Mini' series of smartphones. It features all the bells and whistles of the standard iPhone 14 but in a bigger 6.7-inch form factor. The iPhone 14 Plus is the biggest standard iPhone available for purchase, alongside the new iPhone 15 Plus. The price of the iPhone 14 Plus has been reduced from $899 to $799 in the US. In India, it now costs Rs. 79900 instead of Rs. 89900 for the base 128GB storage variant.

3. iPhone 13 - $599 or Rs. 59900

Despite discontinuing the iPhone 13 Mini, Apple has retained the iPhone 13 in this year's iPhone lineup. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC which also powers the iPhone 14, and is nearly identical to it in terms of display, and cameras. The iPhone 13 was originally launched at $799 in 2021 but was reduced to $699 when Apple introduced the iPhone 14 last year. Now, it has received another price cut and has dropped down to just $599, making it the cheapest standard iPhone you can buy from Apple. In India, its price has dropped from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 59900, which was the starting price of an iPhone 12 before the iPhone 15 launch, although it has now been discontinued.