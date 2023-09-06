After iPhone 15 launch, Apple Stores could get overnight updates; Check likely sale date

Apple iPhone 15 launch is on the horizon and the company is hard at work preparing the Apple Stores for the impending arrival of the devices. The Wonderlust event, which is set to take place on September 12, is expected to showcase four iPhone models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While reports previously hinted at a possible iPhone 15 Ultra too, its launch this year seems to be unlikely.

In anticipation of the heavy demand for its newest iPhones, Apple is reportedly planning to update its stores as soon as iPhone 15 is unveiled at the Wonderlust event.

Apple Store updates

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might update its stores overnight on September 12 following the announcement of the iPhone 15 series. This could mean some devices might immediately be available after the launch. However, it could also mean that Apple is looking to put up marketing materials for its iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched as it navigates a smartphone industry that is going through somewhat of a global slump right now.

As per Gurman, Apple usually starts pre-orders of its new iPhone series on the Friday after the launch, which could mean potential buyers might get to pre-order their favourite new iPhones on September 15. Apple Stores usually get the new iPhones on the shelves a week after the commencement of pre-orders. This means Apple could start shipping the iPhone 15 on September 22.

However, there is still uncertainty around this as previous leaks have hinted at potential delays, particularly for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 9to5Mac, after looking at a major equity analyst note, claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a delay of up to 3-4 weeks due to Sony struggling to supply the new periscope camera sensor in time for the launch. As a result, the sales of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially be pushed into October.

Do note that the above information about the iPhone 15 launch and specs is based on unofficial reports. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be at the Apple event which is reportedly scheduled for September 12.