After iPhone 15 launch, Apple Stores could get overnight updates; Check likely sale date

In anticipation of the heavy demand for its newest iPhones, Apple is reportedly planning to update its stores as soon as iPhone 15 is launched at the Wonderlust event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 14:58 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 14
View all Images
iPhone 15 is set to debut at Apple’s Wonderlust event on September 12, and it will be available in stores soon after launch. (Representative Image) (AP)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is on the horizon and the company is hard at work preparing the Apple Stores for the impending arrival of the devices. The Wonderlust event, which is set to take place on September 12, is expected to showcase four iPhone models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While reports previously hinted at a possible iPhone 15 Ultra too, its launch this year seems to be unlikely.

In anticipation of the heavy demand for its newest iPhones, Apple is reportedly planning to update its stores as soon as iPhone 15 is unveiled at the Wonderlust event.

Apple Store updates

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might update its stores overnight on September 12 following the announcement of the iPhone 15 series. This could mean some devices might immediately be available after the launch. However, it could also mean that Apple is looking to put up marketing materials for its iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched as it navigates a smartphone industry that is going through somewhat of a global slump right now.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per Gurman, Apple usually starts pre-orders of its new iPhone series on the Friday after the launch, which could mean potential buyers might get to pre-order their favourite new iPhones on September 15. Apple Stores usually get the new iPhones on the shelves a week after the commencement of pre-orders. This means Apple could start shipping the iPhone 15 on September 22.

However, there is still uncertainty around this as previous leaks have hinted at potential delays, particularly for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 9to5Mac, after looking at a major equity analyst note, claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a delay of up to 3-4 weeks due to Sony struggling to supply the new periscope camera sensor in time for the launch. As a result, the sales of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially be pushed into October.

Do note that the above information about the iPhone 15 launch and specs is based on unofficial reports. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be at the Apple event which is reportedly scheduled for September 12.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 14:50 IST
Home Mobile News After iPhone 15 launch, Apple Stores could get overnight updates; Check likely sale date
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire launch U-turn! Know what’s happening to India rollout

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets