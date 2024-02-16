AI smartphone without any apps! Know what Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom are bringing

In some exciting yet confusing news, Deutsche Telekom in collaboration with Brain.ai will introduce an AI smartphone which will not contain any mobile apps. Yes, you read it right! A smartphone without apps. Now, you must be thinking about how the smartphone will function? Well, it will consist of a digital assistant powered by AI which will conduct all the app tasks from booking flight tickets to creating a day-to-day itinerary. The AI smartphone is likely to be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Learn more about the AI phone here.

AI phone with no apps

According to a Telekom report, the AI phone will replace apps with “assistant based on artificial intelligence (AI).” The innovation is being created in partnership between Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm Technologies, and Brain.ai. The assistant is designed to understand your requirements and what exactly needs to be done. The report claims that the digital assistant functions based on user voice or text prompts. The generative AI smartphone is powered by Brain.ai which enables the phone to conduct various app-like functions.

Telekom said, “Using AI, it takes over the functions of a wide range of apps and can carry out all daily tasks that would normally require several applications on the device. The concierge can be controlled effortlessly and intuitively via voice and text.” The AI phone by Telekom will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, however, the AI processing will be done on the device which makes it fast and efficient. Additionally, the technology used in the AI phone promises to bring a more personalized user experience.

The prototype of the AI phone will be showcased at the MWC, however, the original device will take some time to reach the audience. The event showcase will be interesting as the company will provide a demonstration of how the phone will work and how it be developed to simplify life where people have to juggle between apps.

