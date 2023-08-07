Amazon Freedom Sale: From iPhone 14 Pro Max to Galaxy S23 Ultra, check top 5 deals on flagship phones

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Flagship smartphones are the high-end devices in the market that come with state-of-the-art features. They have the fastest processors, best cameras, great software, and long battery life, all encased in a premium design. While it means you get the best and the newest features, these devices are priced at a premium, with some of them even costing north of Rs. 1 lakh. But with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can take advantage of massive discounts on flagship smartphones, and buy them at a reduced price and that is exactly what we are highlighting here.

From iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to iQOO 11, check the top 5 deals on flagship smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Bionic SoC which is Apple's fastest mobile chip yet. It features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back. Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the Amazon sale, the price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has reduced from Rs. 139900 to Rs. 127999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJPYT2J-1

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs. 149999 on Amazon but you can buy it right now for Rs. 124999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE

B0BT9FDZ8N-2

3. iQOO 11 - The iQOO 11 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor for capturing amazing pictures, thanks to the V2 chip. Moreover, there's 120W FlashCharge support which charges the phone 10% in just 25 minutes. The iQOO 11 usually costs Rs. 61999 but it is available for Rs. 54999 during the Amazon sale.

B07WHQLR7G-3

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro - The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4820 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W. It usually costs Rs. 89999. However, the Amazon Freedom sale has resulted in a price drop, and it can be purchased for Rs. 79999 right now. Read more: Galaxy A34 to Galaxy A04, Samsung mobiles available with big discounts

B0BVMP4NGL-4

5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Moreover, it gets a larger 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support and 5W wireless charging. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is originally priced at Rs. 119900 but you can buy it right now for Rs. 89999 during the Amazon Great Festive sale.