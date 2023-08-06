Amazon Freedom Sale: Galaxy A34 to Galaxy A04, Samsung mobiles available with big discounts

Amazon Sale on Top Samsung Galaxy Smartphones: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is offering amazing discounts on various products, including smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and smart TVs. If you've been waiting to buy your favorite Samsung Galaxy smartphone at a lower price, this is the perfect time to do so. Amazon Freedom sale has rolled out a wide selection of popular smartphones with significant discounts. On top of the initial discount, SBI credit card holders can take the benefit of various other offers available to reduce the price of these Samsung smartphones even more. Check out these 4 Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are now available during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Huge price cuts rolled out on Redmi Mi 10T, Redmi Note 10S, others

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (6GB, 128 GB)

This model of Samsunsung Galaxy is available at a discounted price of Rs.17999 during the Amazon festival sale. The original price of this model is Rs.20999. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of Rs.1500 on a minimum purchase value of Rs.3000. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs.17000. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate 6.60-inch display offering a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. It runs on Android 13 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera; a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (8 GB, 128 GB)

During the Amazon Freedom sale, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available at the price of Rs.30999. The original price of this smartphone is Rs.35499. You can get a further discount of Rs. 3000 on SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.26750. It should be noted that, in order to avail of this exchange offer, your old smartphone should be in good condition. Samsung Galaxy A34 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day.

The Galaxy A54 5G (8GB, 256 GB)

You can grab this model during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale for Rs.40999. It has a straight 11 percent discount on it. You can get an extra discount of Rs. 3000 on SBI credit cards. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs.38050, which can reduce the price of this smartphone to a greater extent. However, it depends on the condition of the smartphone that you are trading.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A04 (4GB, 128 GB)

This model is available at a discounted price of Rs.12999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. The original price of this budget-friendly smartphone is Rs.15999. There is an additional 10 percent discount of Rs. 750 on the SBI credit card. The exchange offer available is up to Rs. 12200. Samsung Galaxy A04 holds a 6.5 inches PLS LCD display panel with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Besides this, the device runs on Android 12 OS with One UI Core 4.1 custom UI. The phone equips a dual camera with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth lens.