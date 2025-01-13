Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 price slashed during the sale - Check out all details

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here. If you are planning to buy a new phone, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 17:03 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
1/5 The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have had huge popularity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Amazon has introduced great offers on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. (AP)
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
2/5 The iPhone 15 256GB variant, which usually retails for Rs. 89900, is available for purchase at Rs. 80990, giving users a discount of 10 percent. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. (Unsplash)
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
3/5 The iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has also seen a price cut. It can now be purchased for Rs. 90990 against its retail price of Rs. 99900, giving users a 9 percent discount. The exchange offer is also valid on the iPhone 15 Plus where you can get Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. (AP)
4/5 Exchange offer details: Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it. (Unsplash)
5/5 Bank offers: Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers valid on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and flat Rs. 2500 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. (Unsplash)
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount. (Unsplash)

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale brings a range of discounts on various products, with the iPhone 15 being one of the highlights. Currently, the iPhone 15 is priced under Rs. 60,000, making it an attractive option for those looking to buy the device.

iPhone 15: Deals and Discounts

The iPhone 15, initially launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB version, is now priced at Rs. 57,499 during the sale. The 256GB model is available for Rs. 67,999, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 87,999. In addition, buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 when making full payments with an SBI card or Rs. 2,250 on EMI. The sale is currently live for Prime customers and will end on January 19th.

Is the iPhone 15 a Good Buy?

Apple iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs iOS 17 out of the box and is eligible to run the new iOS 18. iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 edges are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets a frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

However, there are drawbacks. The iPhone 15 still uses a 60Hz refresh rate display, while many competitors offer 120Hz screens. Additionally, charging speeds are slower compared to similarly priced Android devices, and Apple no longer includes the power adapter in the box. If you're considering the iPhone 15, weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 17:03 IST
