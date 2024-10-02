 Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy | Mobile News

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: Check out huge discounts available on smartphones such as iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14, and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2024, 11:17 IST
iPhone 13
Here are the top 5 smartphones you must buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (HT Tech)

Products included in this article

28% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(29,416)
₹42,999 ₹59,900
Buy now
OnePlus 12R (Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)
(3,339)
₹37,998
Buy now 40% OFF
Xiaomi 14 (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 50MP Leica Professional Optics | 120 Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED | SD 8 Gen 3 Hyper OS
(271)
₹47,999 ₹79,999
Buy now 16% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Marble Gray, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
(327)
₹62,999 ₹74,999
Buy now 11% OFF
realme GT 6T 5G (Razor Green,8GB RAM+256GB Storage) | India's 1st 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset | 1.5M + AnTuTu Score | 5500mAh+120W | The World's Brightest Flagship Display
(1,701)
₹31,998 ₹35,999
Buy now

Amazon Sale 2024: October month is here which means the festivities will start in just a few days. To make this time of the year more memorable, Amazon has started its Great Indian Festival sale during which buyers can get huge discounts on products across several categories and brands. If you are someone who is planning for a smartphone upgrade, then we have curated a list of top discounted smartphones such as iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14, and more during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands

Top 5 smartphones to buy during Amazon Sale 2024:


Apple iPhone 13: This Amazon Festive sale, the Apple iPhone 13 was available at a huge discount, enabling buyers to get it at a reasonable price. The iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chip for powerful performance. It also features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for promising visuals and user experience. Now, during the Amazon Sale, buyers can the iPhone 13 at just Rs.40749, including bank offers.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

OnePlus 12R: The Next feature-filled smartphone which you must consider buying is the OnePlus 12R which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also features a 1.5K LTPO ProXDR Display with up to 4500 nits Peak Brightness for promising visuals. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get OnePlus 12R at just Rs.34999, including other offers.

B0CX2L28HH-2

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops


Xiaomi 14: The next smartphone in the list is the Xiaomi 14 which is popular in the camera-centric category. The Xiaomi 14 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc for powerful performance. It features 50MP Leica professional optics for high-quality images. The Xiaomi 14 is currently available at a huge discount price on Amazon. Buyers can get it for just Rs.47999 during the Amazon Festive sale.

B0CW3JRLH1-3

Samsung Galaxy S24:Buyers can also check out the flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone which is known for its powerful performance and advanced AI features. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by in-house Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can avail 16% discount on the smartphone and get it at a sale price of Rs.62999. Amazon is also providing bank and exchange offers for additional benefits.

B0CS69DGSW-4

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy


Realme GT 6T: The last smartphone on the list is the Realme GT 6T which is known for its high performance capabilities. The Realme GT 6T is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and is backed by a 5500mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone also offers some AI features making it an ideal choice in the mid-range smartphone market. The Realme GT 6T is available at a discounted price of Rs.29998.

B0D3J7HS89-5

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 11:00 IST
