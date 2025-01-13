Apple could launch iPhone 17 Air later this year with a slimmer design and new technology: Report

Apple is reportedly set to launch the iPhone 17 Air later this year, bringing a new, sleek addition to its smartphone lineup. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 15:23 IST
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
iPhone 17 Air
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Air
Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 Air later this year, with a slimmer design and a range of new technologies. (Unsplash)

Apple could soon unveil the iPhone 17 Air, a slimmed-down version of the upcoming iPhone series, according to reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Set to launch later this year, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a platform for testing new technologies that may play a key role in future Apple products, including foldable devices.

According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air could carry forward the naming convention seen with the MacBook Air and iPad Air, which were known for their thin profiles. The new iPhone model is anticipated to be around 2 millimetres thinner than current iPhones. Previous reports suggest the device's thickness may range between 5.5mm and 6.25mm, making it notably thinner than the iPhone 6, the previous thinnest iPhone.

Also read: Apple iPad 11 to feature A17 Pro chip with AI features, launch expected in spring- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This reduction in thickness is more than just a design choice. Gurman notes that this move aligns with Apple's long-term plans for foldable devices. The iPhone 17 Air could also be among the first models to feature Apple's in-house cell modem, codenamed Sinope, which is expected to debut in the iPhone SE this spring. Additionally, this model could include new Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, although it is unclear whether these will be included in the 17 Air.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim spotted on Geekbench- Know about its benchmark scores

iPhone 17 Air: Key Features and Pricing (Expected)

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display, capable of a 120Hz variable refresh rate. This screen has previously been exclusive to the iPhone Pro models. On the back, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a single 48MP camera, while a 24MP camera could be placed on the front for selfies. The device is also likely to feature Apple's A19 chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling advanced AI features.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like

iPhone 17 Air is expected to start around $800 (roughly Rs. 69,222), following a similar pricing strategy to the soon-to-be-discontinued Plus models. This version of the iPhone will likely be targeted at users who prioritise design overpower.

The iPhone 17 Air represents Apple's latest attempt to create a niche product, offering a thinner design without compromising essential features. This move comes after the lacklustre sales of the iPhone Plus models, which failed to meet expectations. The shift to an “Air” model reflects Apple's strategy to appeal to a specific segment of users looking for a more compact, aesthetically focused iPhone.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 15:22 IST
