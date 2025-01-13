Apple could launch iPhone 17 Air later this year with a slimmer design and new technology: Report

Apple could soon unveil the iPhone 17 Air, a slimmed-down version of the upcoming iPhone series, according to reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Set to launch later this year, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a platform for testing new technologies that may play a key role in future Apple products, including foldable devices.

According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air could carry forward the naming convention seen with the MacBook Air and iPad Air, which were known for their thin profiles. The new iPhone model is anticipated to be around 2 millimetres thinner than current iPhones. Previous reports suggest the device's thickness may range between 5.5mm and 6.25mm, making it notably thinner than the iPhone 6, the previous thinnest iPhone.

This reduction in thickness is more than just a design choice. Gurman notes that this move aligns with Apple's long-term plans for foldable devices. The iPhone 17 Air could also be among the first models to feature Apple's in-house cell modem, codenamed Sinope, which is expected to debut in the iPhone SE this spring. Additionally, this model could include new Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, although it is unclear whether these will be included in the 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air: Key Features and Pricing (Expected)

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display, capable of a 120Hz variable refresh rate. This screen has previously been exclusive to the iPhone Pro models. On the back, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a single 48MP camera, while a 24MP camera could be placed on the front for selfies. The device is also likely to feature Apple's A19 chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling advanced AI features.

iPhone 17 Air is expected to start around $800 (roughly Rs. 69,222), following a similar pricing strategy to the soon-to-be-discontinued Plus models. This version of the iPhone will likely be targeted at users who prioritise design overpower.

The iPhone 17 Air represents Apple's latest attempt to create a niche product, offering a thinner design without compromising essential features. This move comes after the lacklustre sales of the iPhone Plus models, which failed to meet expectations. The shift to an “Air” model reflects Apple's strategy to appeal to a specific segment of users looking for a more compact, aesthetically focused iPhone.