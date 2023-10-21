Icon

Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get big discounts

If you are planning to purchase a new iPhone then we have a special offer for you on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Check offer details below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 20:03 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
Apple Diwali sale 2023
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple Diwali sale 2023
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
Apple Diwali sale 2023
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple Diwali sale 2023
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Apple Diwali sale 2023
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Apple Diwali sale 2023
icon View all Images
Apple Diwali sale 2023: Grab the best deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. (Apple )

This Diwali, Apple is celebrating with some fantastic discounts on their latest products like iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. If you're thinking about getting a new Apple gadget, then we have some special news for you regarding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple has rolled out a bunch of exciting offers, both online and in their physical stores, where they've lowered the prices of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. You can find these deals at Apple's retail stores in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi's Saket, as well as on their online store.

If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card or an Easy EMI Credit Card, you can save up to Rs. 10,000 instantly when you purchase eligible products. This offer has already started and will continue until November 14 for select Apple items. You'll need to make a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,00,001 to enjoy these offers.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, let's dive into the savings for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. If you trade in your old iPhone, you can get a direct discount of up to Rs. 58,730 on these new phones. For instance, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max in good working condition, you'll get Rs. 58,730 off the price of the iPhone 14 as trade-in value. However, the trade-in values will vary depending on factors like the condition, year, and configuration of your old device, and they are calculated based on the Maximum Retail Price. To be eligible for a trade-in credit, you must be at least 18 years old, and not all devices qualify for this.

Additionally, if you use an HDFC Credit Card for your purchase, you can get an extra discount, up to Rs. 4,000. This offer is already available on Apple's website, so don't wait too long to take advantage of these great deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Now, a quick look at the specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14 Specs:

  • Display: A beautiful 6.1-inch screen.
  • Speed: Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, it's super fast.
  • Memory: It has 6GB of RAM for smooth performance.
  • Cameras: The back camera features two lenses - one for regular photos and one for wide-angle shots, both at 12 megapixels. The front camera for selfies is also 12 megapixels.

iPhone 14 Plus Specs:

  • Display: It sports a large 6.7-inch screen, similar to the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.
  • Battery Life: With a better battery, it can last for up to 26 hours of continuous video watching, which is 6 hours more than the regular iPhone 14.
  • Performance: It includes all the essential features of the regular iPhone 14, such as a fast A15 Bionic chip and a good dual-camera setup, providing an even better user experience.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on the latest iPhones this Diwali!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 20:03 IST
Home Mobile News Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get big discounts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon