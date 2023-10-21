Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get big discounts

This Diwali, Apple is celebrating with some fantastic discounts on their latest products like iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. If you're thinking about getting a new Apple gadget, then we have some special news for you regarding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple has rolled out a bunch of exciting offers, both online and in their physical stores, where they've lowered the prices of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. You can find these deals at Apple's retail stores in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi's Saket, as well as on their online store.

If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card or an Easy EMI Credit Card, you can save up to Rs. 10,000 instantly when you purchase eligible products. This offer has already started and will continue until November 14 for select Apple items. You'll need to make a minimum transaction of Rs. 1,00,001 to enjoy these offers.

Now, let's dive into the savings for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. If you trade in your old iPhone, you can get a direct discount of up to Rs. 58,730 on these new phones. For instance, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max in good working condition, you'll get Rs. 58,730 off the price of the iPhone 14 as trade-in value. However, the trade-in values will vary depending on factors like the condition, year, and configuration of your old device, and they are calculated based on the Maximum Retail Price. To be eligible for a trade-in credit, you must be at least 18 years old, and not all devices qualify for this.

Additionally, if you use an HDFC Credit Card for your purchase, you can get an extra discount, up to Rs. 4,000. This offer is already available on Apple's website, so don't wait too long to take advantage of these great deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Now, a quick look at the specs for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14 Specs:

Display: A beautiful 6.1-inch screen.

Speed: Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, it's super fast.

Memory: It has 6GB of RAM for smooth performance.

Cameras: The back camera features two lenses - one for regular photos and one for wide-angle shots, both at 12 megapixels. The front camera for selfies is also 12 megapixels.

iPhone 14 Plus Specs:

Display: It sports a large 6.7-inch screen, similar to the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Battery Life: With a better battery, it can last for up to 26 hours of continuous video watching, which is 6 hours more than the regular iPhone 14.

Performance: It includes all the essential features of the regular iPhone 14, such as a fast A15 Bionic chip and a good dual-camera setup, providing an even better user experience.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on the latest iPhones this Diwali!