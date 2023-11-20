Icon

Apple iOS 17.2 update: Top 10 new features coming to your iPhone

Waiting for the new iOS 17.2 update? Check out the 10 new features that will be introduced on your iPhone soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 12:16 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
iOS 17
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
iOS 17
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
iOS 17
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
iOS 17
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
iOS 17
icon View all Images
Check the top10 expected features that will be rolled out by the upcoming iOS 17.2 update. (Unsplash)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 17.1 update which focused on enhancing the iPhone's performance and getting rid of a few bugs. Now, Apple has already started its beta testing of the iOS 17.2 update which is expected to come with a few tweaks and several new features that iPhone users will benefit immensely from. The first beta version was rolled out in October for the developers and since then two more testing updates have been launched. Check out the 10 new features expected to be included in the iOS 17.2 update.

10 new features of the iOS 17.2 update

Check out the coming iOS 17.2 features as reported by Macrumors.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
  1. Translate through Action Button: The new iOS 17.2 may bring a new custom Translation feature to the Action Button which was teased earlier however, it was not included in the list.
  2. Journal app: iOS 17.2 to finally bring the daily journal app where users can make entries in the form of text, images, videos and more. It also enables users to set reminders and give suggestions on what to write.
  3. Collaborative playlists: In the iPhone's Music app, users will be able to create playlists with their friends and family in a collaborative playlist where they can add their songs. This will allow users to explore various song genres.
  4. Stickers as message reactions: Instead of emojis, iPhone users will be able to react to messages with stickers in the iMessage app. The process of reacting with stickers will be the same as the emoji.
  5. New TV app: With the iOS 17.2 update, iPhone users might experience a revamped version of the TV app. It is expected to simply navigate and discover shows and movies. Therefore, users may experience a new user-friendly version.
  6. New Memoji customizations: Memoji may receive new customization options for users to create avatars that are based on their personality and style. With new additions, users will be able to edit waist, bust, shoulders, and arms.
  7. Warnings for blocked contacts on FaceTime: Now users will be notified when a blocked contact on FaceTime will try to reach them which will enable users to improve their safety and give them control over their actions.
  8. Share contact poster on FaceTime: The contact poster sharing was only limited to the Messages app, now, the iOS 17.2 update will allow users to share it on FaceTime as well.
  9. Local Awareness feature: It is a new Emergency Alert feature that will improve reliability on timeliness, accuracy, and alerts. The feature will make sure that the user does not miss any important alerts.

10. Turn off listening history: This new feature enables users to turn on selective listening history which does not impact users' future music recommendations.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 12:02 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple iOS 17.2 update: Top 10 new features coming to your iPhone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon