Apple iOS 17.2 update: Top 10 new features coming to your iPhone

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 17.1 update which focused on enhancing the iPhone's performance and getting rid of a few bugs. Now, Apple has already started its beta testing of the iOS 17.2 update which is expected to come with a few tweaks and several new features that iPhone users will benefit immensely from. The first beta version was rolled out in October for the developers and since then two more testing updates have been launched. Check out the 10 new features expected to be included in the iOS 17.2 update.

10 new features of the iOS 17.2 update

Check out the coming iOS 17.2 features as reported by Macrumors.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Translate through Action Button: The new iOS 17.2 may bring a new custom Translation feature to the Action Button which was teased earlier however, it was not included in the list. Journal app: iOS 17.2 to finally bring the daily journal app where users can make entries in the form of text, images, videos and more. It also enables users to set reminders and give suggestions on what to write. Collaborative playlists: In the iPhone's Music app, users will be able to create playlists with their friends and family in a collaborative playlist where they can add their songs. This will allow users to explore various song genres. Stickers as message reactions: Instead of emojis, iPhone users will be able to react to messages with stickers in the iMessage app. The process of reacting with stickers will be the same as the emoji. New TV app: With the iOS 17.2 update, iPhone users might experience a revamped version of the TV app. It is expected to simply navigate and discover shows and movies. Therefore, users may experience a new user-friendly version. New Memoji customizations: Memoji may receive new customization options for users to create avatars that are based on their personality and style. With new additions, users will be able to edit waist, bust, shoulders, and arms. Warnings for blocked contacts on FaceTime: Now users will be notified when a blocked contact on FaceTime will try to reach them which will enable users to improve their safety and give them control over their actions. Share contact poster on FaceTime: The contact poster sharing was only limited to the Messages app, now, the iOS 17.2 update will allow users to share it on FaceTime as well. Local Awareness feature: It is a new Emergency Alert feature that will improve reliability on timeliness, accuracy, and alerts. The feature will make sure that the user does not miss any important alerts.

10. Turn off listening history: This new feature enables users to turn on selective listening history which does not impact users' future music recommendations.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!