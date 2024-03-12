 Apple iPhone 16 Pro now rumored to get major design upgrade, new button, and more | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 16 Pro now rumored to get major design upgrade, new button, and more

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with small design upgrades with a Capture button, thinner bezels, and more. Know what is expected.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 15:35 IST
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
iPhone 15 Pro
1/6 In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple/ Samsung)
2/6 The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.  (AP)
3/6 Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro
4/6 Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
5/6 There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset. (Apple)
6/6 The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain. (AP)
iPhone 15 Pro
Check out the iPhone 16 Pro design changes. (AP)

Apple iPhone 16 series has been in the news for a long time now. Over the months, tipsters have shared multiple leaks about the models, giving us an idea of what might be announced. In a recent leak, CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro model revealed significant design changes. The renders showcase altered dimensions, new buttons and changes to the camera bump. There have been persistent rumors about the camera placement of the iPhone 16 Pro models undergoing change and this may just add more credibility to that. Know what changes are speculated to feature in the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro design

According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. The device will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. The iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to get 149.6×71.4×8.4mm dimension with a 6.1-inch display. Although, several other reports including MacRumors have claimed that the device may get a larger display with a 6.3-inch screen size. The iPhone 16 Pro may be taller, thicker and wider in size.

In terms of camera placement, the CAD render showcased a design similar to the iPhone 15 Pro version. while the previous report claimed a vertical camera placement for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The device is expected to receive a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera. Based on the leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro could get small tweaks in terms of its design.

Do note that these renders are based on leaks and what they are suggesting may well not come to pass as officially, Apple has announced nothing at all. Therefore, to get clarity and confirmation on the iPhone 16 models, we will have to wait for the official Apple announcement.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 15:35 IST
