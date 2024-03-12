Apple iPhone 16 Pro now rumored to get major design upgrade, new button, and more

Apple iPhone 16 series has been in the news for a long time now. Over the months, tipsters have shared multiple leaks about the models, giving us an idea of what might be announced. In a recent leak, CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro model revealed significant design changes. The renders showcase altered dimensions, new buttons and changes to the camera bump. There have been persistent rumors about the camera placement of the iPhone 16 Pro models undergoing change and this may just add more credibility to that. Know what changes are speculated to feature in the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. The device will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. The iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to get 149.6×71.4×8.4mm dimension with a 6.1-inch display. Although, several other reports including MacRumors have claimed that the device may get a larger display with a 6.3-inch screen size. The iPhone 16 Pro may be taller, thicker and wider in size.

In terms of camera placement, the CAD render showcased a design similar to the iPhone 15 Pro version. while the previous report claimed a vertical camera placement for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The device is expected to receive a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera. Based on the leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro could get small tweaks in terms of its design.

Do note that these renders are based on leaks and what they are suggesting may well not come to pass as officially, Apple has announced nothing at all. Therefore, to get clarity and confirmation on the iPhone 16 models, we will have to wait for the official Apple announcement.

