Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update; Important feature added for iPhone 15 Pro models

iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update has been rolled out by Apple just a few hours ago. The new update adds an important feature to the Action Button in iPhone 15 models and fixes the Wallet app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 09:29 IST
iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update
Know everything new added to the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update. (AFP)
iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update
Know everything new added to the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update. (AFP)

Just one week after the roll-out of the iOS 17.1 Beta 2, Apple has now released the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update. The new update will be available to those who have signed up for Apple's Developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will not see this till the stable version is rolled out globally, which is likely to happen by the end of the month. The Beta 3 update has added an important feature to the Action Button that will prevent accidental activation while in the pocket or a bag. Additionally, the Wallet app has also been given an important fix.

iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update is here

The iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update will now prevent some specific actions from being triggered while the iPhone is kept in a pocket or inside a bag. This new feature tweak is being added as many users have been complaining that the Action Button would accidentally turn on the Camera or the Flashlight, which can drain the battery unexpectedly. The Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier functions will not be triggered on the Action Button as long as the iPhone is not out in the open.

Users can still activate functionalities such as mute, and shortcuts while in the pocket but not the above-mentioned ones. Surprisingly, the Action Button requires a long press to activate a feature, but despite of that, it still managed to activate. Also, it should be noted that this feature stops actions taken from the Action Button, however, they can still be turned on independently while in the pocket.

Apart from this, the in-build Wallet app has also received an update, In the iOS 17l.1 Beta 1 and Beta 2, it was seen that the Wallet app sometimes started crashing which led to issues in crucial times. This issue has now been fixed.

Apple has also added a new feature where it no longer increases the modem's allowed power when an iPhone 12 model is set aside. This is being done to comply with France's SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) testing rules. This particular change will only affect iPhone 12 models that are in France, as the country follows a different set of regulations compared to others.

The only difference users are expected to see is slightly lower reception quality when the smartphone is not in use.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 09:28 IST
