Icon

Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.1 for iPhones; Know what it brings

Apple has finally released the iOS 17.1.1 update that brings several fixes that have recently plagued iPhones. Know what it brings and how to get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 13:59 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
iOS 17
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
iOS 17
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
iOS 17
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
iOS 17
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
iOS 17
icon View all Images
iOS 17.1.1 update has been rolled out by Apple. (Unsplash)

iOS 17.1.1 update: The launch of iOS 17 has been a mixed journey so far with Apple. The update rolled out on September 19, brought several new features which iPhone users can take advantage of to enhance their experience. However, it also brought a handful of problems along with it. iPhone 15 users started reporting heating issues with their new devices, which Apple fixed with a later update. Recently, users have also complained about their iPhones shutting down on their own during the night, while problems with Wi-Fi connectivity and the Weather app widget have also been reported. Bloomberg now reports that Apple has paused development of next year's software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices so that it could root out glitches in earlier codes.

To fix a number of these issues, Apple has released the iOS 17.1.1 update. Know what it brings.

iOS 17.1.1 update

The iOS 17.1.1 update brings a fix for a wireless charging problem that occurred in BMW cars, while it also fixes the inability to display snow on the Weather lock screen widget. Apple's patch notes state that the update fixes the following issues:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars.

2. The Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow.

So, if you've been facing any of these issues, it is recommended that you update your iPhone now.

iOS 17.1.1: How to get it

1. To download iOS 17.1.1 on your iPhone, open Settings.

2. Tap on General and then Software Update.

3. After a few seconds of checking for the update, the iOS 17.1.1 update should pop up.

4. Tap on Download and Install, and agree to the terms and conditions. It will then get downloaded and installed on your device.

iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Just a few weeks ago, Apple released the iOS 17.2 Beta 1. With this beta update, Apple added a wide range of new features including the highly anticipated Journal app. Alongside, Apple has also introduced sticker reactions on iMessage and a new Translate feature for the Action Button. The update also introduces iMessage Contact Key Verification, new weather widgets, a new digital clock, as well as improvements to Contact Poster, Messages, Apple Music, and more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 13:59 IST
Home Mobile News Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.1 for iPhones; Know what it brings
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon