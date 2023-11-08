Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.1 for iPhones; Know what it brings

iOS 17.1.1 update: The launch of iOS 17 has been a mixed journey so far with Apple. The update rolled out on September 19, brought several new features which iPhone users can take advantage of to enhance their experience. However, it also brought a handful of problems along with it. iPhone 15 users started reporting heating issues with their new devices, which Apple fixed with a later update. Recently, users have also complained about their iPhones shutting down on their own during the night, while problems with Wi-Fi connectivity and the Weather app widget have also been reported. Bloomberg now reports that Apple has paused development of next year's software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices so that it could root out glitches in earlier codes.

To fix a number of these issues, Apple has released the iOS 17.1.1 update. Know what it brings.

iOS 17.1.1 update

The iOS 17.1.1 update brings a fix for a wireless charging problem that occurred in BMW cars, while it also fixes the inability to display snow on the Weather lock screen widget. Apple's patch notes state that the update fixes the following issues:

1. In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars.

2. The Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow.

So, if you've been facing any of these issues, it is recommended that you update your iPhone now.

iOS 17.1.1: How to get it

1. To download iOS 17.1.1 on your iPhone, open Settings.

2. Tap on General and then Software Update.

3. After a few seconds of checking for the update, the iOS 17.1.1 update should pop up.

4. Tap on Download and Install, and agree to the terms and conditions. It will then get downloaded and installed on your device.

iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Just a few weeks ago, Apple released the iOS 17.2 Beta 1. With this beta update, Apple added a wide range of new features including the highly anticipated Journal app. Alongside, Apple has also introduced sticker reactions on iMessage and a new Translate feature for the Action Button. The update also introduces iMessage Contact Key Verification, new weather widgets, a new digital clock, as well as improvements to Contact Poster, Messages, Apple Music, and more.