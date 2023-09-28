Icon

Apple rolls out iOS 17.1 beta for iPhones; Check the fancy new features

After rolling out iOS 17 around 10 days ago, Apple has seeded iOS 17.1 developer beta 1 to the developer community. Know the new features included in the update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 10:44 IST
iOS 17.1 developer beta 1 can be downloaded now. (Unsplash)

iOS 17.1 beta update: Just days after Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event in California, it also released iOS 17 globally. First announced at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, Apple started seeding the betas of the update to developers who tested it for bugs, glitches, and performance issues. It was finally released on September 18, debuting with new features such as Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and more.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has now seeded the first beta of iOS 17.1 to developers, and it also brings a handful of new features that weren't included in the initial iOS 17 release.

iOS 17.1 beta update

According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 17.1 update brings changes to the Apple Music app. Apple has replaced the ‘Love' option in the Music app with ‘Favourites'. Users can now add their preferred songs, playlists, albums, and more to 'Favourites'. A star will appear next to the liked track.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Airdrop has also received some updates. With iOS 17.1, users can now send and receive files with others without having to keep the iPhone in close proximity. If the user moves away, the file transfer will be completed via Wi-Fi or cellular data. It works via a new “Out of Range” option that pops up in Airdrop settings.

MacRumors also reported that the new ringtones that were added in iOS 17 have been removed in the iOS 17.1 update. iPhone users in the UK can now add their bank accounts to the Wallets app. Additionally, the “Reading Now” in the Books app has been changed to “Read Now”.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for some time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.

Other updates

Alongside iOS 17.1 beta, Apple has also seeded the betas of iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 for its devices.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 10:42 IST
