Apple rolls out iOS 17.2 beta 2 for iPhones; Check out what’s new

Apple has released the iOS 17.2 beta 2 update to developers, just days after rolling out the iOS 17.1.1 update. Know about the new features it brings to iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 11:02 IST
iOS 17.2 beta 2 is out for iPhones. Here’s what it brings. (Unsplash)

Continuing its refinement of iOS 17, Apple has now seeded the iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers. This development comes just 3 days after the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out the iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhones which brought a fix for issues such as wireless charging in certain cars, and problems with the Weather widget on the lock screen. Do note that only the second beta of iOS 17.2 has been released only registered developers will be able to download and install it on their iPhones.

Check out what's new in iOS 17.2 beta 2.

iOS 17.2 beta 2 update

1. Spatial video recording - With iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple has added a special feature that allows the iPhone to record spatial videos. These videos can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computer! Spatial videos are recorded in landscape orientation at 1080p 30 frames per second. Do note that this feature has only been rolled out on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Apple Vision Pro has not been released to consumers yet, potential buyers will be able to watch their recorded videos in the Photos app on the Vision Pro.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Expansion of Sensitive Contact Warning - Apple has also expanded its Sensitive Contact Warning feature with iOS 17.2. It will now work with Contact Posters in various apps such as Phone, Contacts, and Messages.

iOS 17.2 beta: Other features

It has already been known that the highly anticipated Journal app is set to arrive with the iOS 17.2 update when it releases, likely in December. The update also introduces iMessage Contact Key Verification, new weather widgets, a new digital clock, as well as improvements to Contact Poster, Messages, Apple Music, and more. Apple has also introduced sticker reactions on iMessage and a new Translate feature for the Action Button.

How to get iOS 17 developer beta update

1. To Get iOS 17 developer beta updates, sign up for the Apple Developer program by visiting their enrollment page. Make sure you sign in with your Apple ID and activate two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

2. Once you're an official developer, open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Log in using your Apple ID and agree to any terms and conditions that appear. Then go to the Downloads page.

3. If you've successfully joined the program, you should see iOS 17 beta downloads available.

4. Go to Settings, then General, and then Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta version should automatically appear there. Tap "Install" to begin the download.

5. After a few moments and a couple of restarts, your iPhone will have iOS 17 installed. However, keep in mind that this early release may have occasional slowdowns and crashes.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 10:57 IST
