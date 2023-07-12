Apple rolls out revised iOS 17 developer beta 3 update for iPhones

Apple rolled out the iOS 17 developer beta 3 last Wednesday, and while it was just a subtle update, it introduced a few changes to existing iPhone features. iOS 17 was unveiled at WWDC 2023 after months of speculation, and while we got our first look at Apple's next big iPhone update, there's still a while before we're expected to get it on our iPhones. As per the previous trends, Apple tends to roll out the next iOS update around the iPhone launch event, which is expected to be in September.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also rolled out a revised version of the iOS 17 developer beta 3 update, with updates for macOS, tvOS, and other Apple platforms also following suit.

Revised iOS 17 developer beta 3

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has released a revised version of the iOS 17 beta 3 update that became available to developers last Wednesday. It is reported that this revised update is expected to become the first public beta of iOS 17. While several iOS 17 beta updates have been made available to developers since WWDC 2023, no public betas have been rolled out, but one could arrive anytime soon.

Similar updates for other Apple platforms such as iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS have also been released.

iOS 17 developer beta 3 brings some changes to Apple's music streaming app. Announced at WWDC 2023, users can now see the song credit information in the Apple Music app where it lists songwriters, producers, artists, and more. The Photos app has also received some changes. Instead of being separate options for Recover and Delete options in the bin, there is now a three-dot menu with options to Recover, Delete and Save as Video, although that is only valid for Live Photos.

Apple's emergency update issues

On Monday, Apple released an urgent security fix for devices running iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. It was rolled out as a fix for a WebKit vulnerability that could allow a hacker to execute arbitrary code by tricking users into opening websites that contain malicious data. However, several users reported issues with the update as it broke the web browsing experience on Apple's devices. The Rapid Security Release update was recalled shortly after, and 9to5Mac reports that Apple is working on yet another RSR update to fix the vulnerability.