Apple seeks to reverse iPhone 16 sales ban in Indonesia with $100 million investment- Details
Apple is making a bold move to reverse its iPhone 16 sales ban in Indonesia by offering a $100 million investment to resolve key issues. Here’s what we know so far.
Apple is taking significant steps to regain its foothold in Indonesia after facing a sales ban on its iPhone 16 series. The ban, imposed in October 2024, followed Apple's failure to fulfil a promised investment in the region. Now, the tech giant is making a fresh offer to invest $100 million in the country over the next two years, aiming to resolve the issue and regain access to one of Southeast Asia's largest markets.
The Reason Behind the Ban
The sales ban stemmed from Apple's inability to meet a $109 million investment commitment for local infrastructure, reportedly falling short by $14 million, according to a Bloomberg report.This failure, combined with unresolved issues around the government's mandate for sourcing 40 percent local components, led to the restrictions. Indonesia's strict policies have also impacted other tech companies, including Google, which faced a similar block on its Pixel 9 series for failing to meet investment requirements.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Also read: Google's search dominance at risk: May be forced to sell Chrome, split Android from Search, says report
mobile to buy?
Apple's Efforts to Address the Issue
To address the situation, Apple has already started initiatives such as launching Apple Academies in Indonesia to promote innovation. The new $100 million investment proposal is a tenfold increase from its previous $10 million offer for a factory in Bandung focused on accessories and components production, Bloomberg reported. The Indonesian government has yet to formally respond to this offer, but industry watchers speculate that this move could pave the way for lifting the sales ban.
Also read: Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins: iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and others available at huge discounts
Apple's willingness to invest heavily reflects its desire to tap into Indonesia's vast consumer base of 278 million people, many of whom are young and tech-savvy. However, Indonesia's hardline approach to enforcing local investment requirements could deter other multinational companies from scaling operations in the region. This could complicate Indonesia's efforts to attract foreign investments to boost its economy and fund development projects.
Also read: Meta slapped with ₹2310000000 fine, forced to change WhatsApp's…
If approved, Apple's investment is likely to support its assembly and components partners, such as Foxconn, which supply critical parts for its devices. The outcome of this negotiation will be crucial not only for Apple but also for Indonesia's reputation as an investment-friendly destination.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71732022023101