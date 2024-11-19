Meta slapped with 2310000000 fine, forced to change WhatsApp’s…

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has delivered a significant blow to Meta, imposing a hefty fine of Rs. 231 crore for anti-competitive practices related to WhatsApp's data-sharing policy. In addition to the financial penalty, this ruling signals major changes to WhatsApp for its users in India, who will soon experience a revamped interface designed to give them more control over their data.

WhatsApp, which has over 500 million users in India, will be required to implement new privacy features. These changes will introduce more prominent in-app notifications, allowing users to easily opt out of sharing their data with Meta's other platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Furthermore, WhatsApp will add a new tab in its settings, where users can review and modify their data-sharing preferences, ensuring greater transparency and control.

Why the Fine Was Imposed

This fine stems from Meta's controversial handling of WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy, which forced users to share their data with Facebook to continue using the messaging service. The CCI found this "take-it-or-leave-it" approach to be unfair and in violation of the Competition Act, 2002, particularly due to WhatsApp's dominant position in the Indian market.

The penalty of Rs. 213.14 crore imposed on Meta reflects concerns that WhatsApp abused its market power. The regulator also issued cease-and-desist orders, demanding that Meta and WhatsApp take corrective measures within a set timeline. In addition, the CCI directed Meta to implement a series of behavioural remedies, primarily focused on curbing anti-competitive practices related to the use of user data for advertising purposes.

Limits on Data Sharing and Transparency Measures

WhatsApp's data-sharing practices were also found to create barriers for potential competitors in the messaging and advertising markets. Meta's dominance in the online advertising space, combined with WhatsApp's vast user base, allowed the company to leverage user data unfairly, the CCI said. As part of the ruling, WhatsApp will no longer be allowed to share user data with Meta for advertising purposes for the next five years.

Moreover, WhatsApp must now provide clearer information on the data it shares with other Meta companies, specifying how each type of data is used. Additionally, the platform is required to ensure that users can easily opt out of non-service-related data sharing, a change that will be implemented through app notifications and settings. These adjustments follow a 2021 investigation by the CCI into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy, which sparked global concerns about user privacy and prompted regulatory scrutiny.