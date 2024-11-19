Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google’s search dominance at risk: May be forced to sell Chrome, split Android from Search, says report

Google’s search dominance at risk: May be forced to sell Chrome, split Android from Search, says report

Based on Bloomberg's latest report, Justice Department’s antitrust officials have decided to request a judge to force the sale of Chrome, and will also seek to have Android separated from the search.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 12:48 IST
Google
Google has been ruled as a monopolist in the search business. (AP)

Google Chrome browser has long been a key part of Google's core business. It's integrated into almost all of the company's products, from Android phones to desktops and various other devices. However, Google could soon be instructed to sell its Chrome browser division after being identified as a monopoly in the online search industry. According to Bloomberg, the Justice Department's antitrust officials have decided to request a judge to force the sale of Chrome, and will also seek to have Android separated from the search and Google Play businesses. However, they will not be asking the judge to force Google to sell Android.

What More Do US Department of Justice Officials Want?

In addition to being asked to sell off Google Chrome and separate Android from search and Google Play, Google may also be asked by the judge to share more data and information with advertisers so that they eventually get more control over their ads and placements. Furthermore, there is also a push for a ban on the exclusive contracts that were at the centre of the case against Google.

What Does Being Asked To Sell Off Google Chrome Mean For Google?

As things stand, Google Chrome is undoubtedly the most popular web browser, with the largest market share of all internet browsers. In second place is Apple Safari, followed by Edge, Firefox, and others (per Statista). This shows how big of a blow losing Google Chrome would be for Google. Currently, Chrome is available on several platforms, including Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

Having to sell off this popular browser would reduce Google's stronghold in propagating its search business (which the US DOJ wants). If Google Chrome were sold, it may not be guaranteed that they would keep Google as the default search engine (not the default in some nations), and much of Google's branding might disappear.

It remains to be seen what the judge will eventually rule, but considering that the judge has already ruled Google as a monopolist, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to expect that Google could indeed be forced to let go of Google Chrome.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 12:48 IST
