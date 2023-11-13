Icon

Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Know what’s coming

Apple is reportedly set to bring generative AI to the iPhone 16 with iOS 18, playing catch up with Google and Microsoft.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 08:06 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone
iOS 18 to get major generative AI features, reports claim. (Unsplash)

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing technology and every major tech company is making efforts to incorporate it into their suite of products. Surprisingly, Apple has not entered the race so far despite having a multitude of products such as the iPhone, iPad, and others, that could take advantage of this booming technology. However, that could change soon as reports claim the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to bring generative AI to the iPhone 16 starting with iOS 18.

iOS 18 to get generative AI

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is poised to bring generative AI to the iPhone 16 with iOS 18, and is taking extra careful steps as it plays catch up with Google, Microsoft, and others. The tech giant has even gone ahead and paused work on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and other updates to maintain quality control after a multitude of glitches were detected in the code. The engineers have reportedly been tasked with fixing all the issues before working on any new features for the next big software release.

As per Gurman, this extra step is because the iPhone 16, which isn't expected to arrive until next year, will reportedly skip on any new groundbreaking features. Thus, Apple's whole marketing strategy could depend upon its next OS for the iPhone, the iOS 18.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The company's senior management has reportedly called the next software updates for Apple devices “ambitious and compelling” which are expected to bring major features and design changes apart from security and performance enhancements.

AI efforts

Gurman previously reported that Apple's AI efforts are reportedly being led by two of its Senior Vice Presidents inside the Cupertino-based tech giant - John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi. Both the VPs are being termed as “executive sponsors” of the AI push, while Eddie Cue, Apple's head of Services, has also gotten involved.

While Giannandrea's team is working on developing an AI system and using Siri to implement it, Federighi's team is the one actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18. The report further claims that this addition could enhance several of iOS' features, namely Siri, and Messages, where the apps could autocomplete sentences and even field questions.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 08:06 IST
Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Know what's coming
