Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched: Check features, specs, price and more
Asus launched the Zenfone 12 Ultra early, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, advanced AI capabilities, upgraded cameras, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know.
Asus has launched the Zenfone 12 Ultra ahead of its usual release schedule. The phone, which typically arrives in mid-July, is now available in early February. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The new chipset boosts CPU performance by 45 percent, increases GPU speeds by 40%, and enhances NPU capabilities by a similar margin.
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Specifications and Features
The Zenfone 12 Ultra introduces advanced AI features, integrating both on-device and Cloud AI. The device utilises Meta's Llama 3 8B model for on-phone text summarisation. In addition, the AI Call Translator 2.0 enables real-time voice translation for both native and third-party VoIP applications.
mobile to buy?
The phone is powered by a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery, supporting fast charging at 65W via wired charging. It takes less than 40 minutes to fully charge and offers up to 15W wireless charging through the Qi 1.3 standard. With a full charge, the device can run for about 26 hours. Asus has also retained the headphone jack, which includes Dirac Virtuo technology to improve audio quality. Alternatively, users can use the phone's multi-magnet stereo speakers for sound.
For photography, the Zenfone 12 Ultra features a Sony Lytia-700 main sensor, replacing the previous IMX890. The device includes a fourth-generation 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabiliser, which corrects up to ±5° of movement, offering a 66% improvement over its predecessor. The telephoto camera has optical stabilisation and supports 3x optical zoom and 10-30x HyperClarity zoom.
The display is a 6.78-inch Samsung OLED (E6) panel with an LTPO design. It supports refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz and offers up to 144Hz in compatible games. The screen can reach brightness levels up to 2,500 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Asus has also focused on sustainability by incorporating 100% recycled aluminium in the frame and 22 percent recycled glass in the screen. The Zenfone 12 Ultra comes in three colours - Sage Green, Ebony Black, and Sakura White - and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Price and Availability
This dual-SIM device supports an eSIM option, allowing for easier international connectivity. The Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in Europe, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with plans to expand to Japan. In mainland Europe, it is priced at €1,100 (around Rs. 1,00,050), though early buyers can get it for €1,000 (about Rs. 90,950) until the end of February. The UK release is yet to be confirmed.
