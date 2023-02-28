    Trending News

    Bizarre! Google Pixel 7 CRASHES mysteriously while playing YouTube Video called 'Aliens'

    Several users have reported that Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are crashing and rebooting on their own when trying to play a specific YouTube video from the movie Aliens.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 15:28 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    View all Images
    Know about this strange YouTube video which is crashing Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The Google Pixel 7 series was launched in October 2022 with advanced machine learning and AI-features and a new and powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset. However, the latest smartphone is suffering from a mysterious issue. Some users have reported that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones are crashing and and then rebooting on their own while playing a specific YouTube video. Shockingly, the reason behind this glitch and the reason why it is happening with one particular video at the moment is not known. Check the details below.

    According to a report by 9to5Google, the issue was first reported in a Reddit thread where multiple users complained about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones mysteriously crashing and rebooting the moment a YouTube Video was played. The video in question is a 4K HDR clip from the Aliens movie. It appears that the issue only occurs when loading the video.

    Google Pixel 7 suffering a mysterious issue

    Mishaal Rahman, a freelance journalist, has also reported on the incident. In a tweet, he said, “Some Pixel 6/6a users also report that their devices rebooted when playing this video, but others' (and mine) did not. This may not affect your device if you're on the Android 13 QPR2 beta release. Also, some Pixel 7 users on the beta said their devices were unaffected”.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    At present, it appears that only a few devices are suffering from this problem. There haven't been any issues relating to the Google Pixel 6 Pro model. However, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a have suffered the issue. So, the issue is not limited to only the latest generation of Pixel smartphones.

    Some experts believe that the issue could be emerging from the colorspace option in display, as it was the centerpoint for previous issues in Google Pixel smartphones, notably in Pixel 2 when the smartphone constantly crashed due to a wallpaper bug. One specific wallpaper would even brick the entire smartphone.

    Google has not made any statement regarding the issue or announced a patch to resolve it so far.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 13:08 IST
