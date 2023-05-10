Check out the best Google Pixel 7a alternatives, from iPhone SE 3 to Samsung Galaxy S22

The Google Pixel 7a is set to launch today during Google I/O and is likely to come with premium specs and features at an affordable price point, including a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64 MP Sony IMX787 OIS rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera lens, and a 10.8MP selfie camera. The device will be powered by Tensor G2 and run on Android 13, equipped with a 4500mAh battery and 20W wireless charging support.

If you are looking for alternatives to the Google Pixel 7a, you can check out the following options:

The iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 offers a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front camera, and great battery life and overall performance. It currently retails for Rs. 49900 (64GB storage variant) on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with premium features and specifications, including an octa-core chipset, a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), a 10MP front camera, and a 3700mAh battery. It is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 50390 (8GB+128GB storage variant).

The Google Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch full HD+ display, 6GB+128GB storage, a 4410mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup of 12.2MP+12MP, along with an 8MP selfie camera. It runs on Google Tensor and retails for Rs. 27999 on Pixel 6a.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is worth considering. This device features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, a Snapdragon 860 processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The Poco X3 Pro also includes a large 5,160mAh battery and 33W fast charging capabilities.

Another affordable option is the Realme 8 Pro. This device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Realme 8 Pro also includes a 4,500mAh battery and 50W fast charging.

Finally, for those looking for a device with a larger display, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is worth considering. This device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The Galaxy A72 also includes a large 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging capabilities.

In short, while the Google Pixel 7a may be a great choice for those looking for an affordable smartphone, there are several alternatives available in the market with varying features and price points.