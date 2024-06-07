CMF Phone 1 design and specs tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch
The CMF Phone 1, rumored to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), has surfaced online with leaks suggesting a 6.67-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera. Notable differences include a smaller display and reduced charging speed.
The upcoming CMF Phone 1, rumored to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a) with several notable changes, has generated significant interest. Recently, a live image of the CMF Phone 1 surfaced online, highlighting a screw on the bottom left corner, adding to the speculation.
Display and Performance
Leaks suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is slightly smaller than the Nothing Phone (2a), which has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, similar to the Nothing Phone (2a). The device might come with up to 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 2.2 technology.
Battery and Software
The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the Phone (2a), but with a reduced charging speed of 33W, compared to the 45W support in the Phone (2a). The handset will reportedly run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 custom skin out of the box, aligning with the software experience of its counterpart.
Camera and Features
On the camera front, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera. Details about the secondary sensor are currently undisclosed. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 16MP front-facing camera. Notably, the CMF Phone 1 will not feature the Glyph interface or NFC capabilities, differentiating it from the Nothing Phone (2a).
The CMF Phone 1 appears to share many similarities with the Nothing Phone (2a) but introduces some differences in display size, charging speed, and feature set. With its expected hardware and software configurations, the CMF Phone 1 could be a competitive addition to the market, though further details and official confirmations are awaited.
