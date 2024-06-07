 CMF Phone 1 design and specs tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 design and specs tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch

The CMF Phone 1, rumored to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), has surfaced online with leaks suggesting a 6.67-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera. Notable differences include a smaller display and reduced charging speed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 07:54 IST
CMF Phone 1
The alleged CMF Phone 1 live image reveals design details and hints at similarities with the Nothing Phone (2a) while introducing some notable changes. (Nothing)

The upcoming CMF Phone 1, rumored to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a) with several notable changes, has generated significant interest. Recently, a live image of the CMF Phone 1 surfaced online, highlighting a screw on the bottom left corner, adding to the speculation.

Display and Performance

Leaks suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is slightly smaller than the Nothing Phone (2a), which has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, similar to the Nothing Phone (2a). The device might come with up to 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 2.2 technology.

You may be interested in

12% OFF
Nothing Phone 2 256GB
  • White
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹36,999₹41,999
Buy now
18% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,999₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery and Software

The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the Phone (2a), but with a reduced charging speed of 33W, compared to the 45W support in the Phone (2a). The handset will reportedly run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 custom skin out of the box, aligning with the software experience of its counterpart.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 leaked specs suggest similarities with Nothing Phone 2a ahead of India launch

Camera and Features

On the camera front, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera. Details about the secondary sensor are currently undisclosed. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 16MP front-facing camera. Notably, the CMF Phone 1 will not feature the Glyph interface or NFC capabilities, differentiating it from the Nothing Phone (2a).

The CMF Phone 1 appears to share many similarities with the Nothing Phone (2a) but introduces some differences in display size, charging speed, and feature set. With its expected hardware and software configurations, the CMF Phone 1 could be a competitive addition to the market, though further details and official confirmations are awaited.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 07:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 redmi 13 launched with 108mp camera: check price, availability, specs and more iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max may get these 5 big upgrades- here’s what apple is planning oneplus 13 camera specs revealed- know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story samsung galaxy s25 ultra to support upgraded ufs 4.1 storage- know what’s coming oneplus community sale starting today, check deals on oneplus 12, oneplus 12r, oneplus open and more
Home Mobile Mobile News CMF Phone 1 design and specs tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets