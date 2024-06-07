CMF Phone 1 design and specs tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch

The upcoming CMF Phone 1, rumored to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a) with several notable changes, has generated significant interest. Recently, a live image of the CMF Phone 1 surfaced online, highlighting a screw on the bottom left corner, adding to the speculation.

Display and Performance

Leaks suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is slightly smaller than the Nothing Phone (2a), which has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, similar to the Nothing Phone (2a). The device might come with up to 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 2.2 technology.

You may be interested in 12% OFF 12% OFF Nothing Phone 2 256GB White

White 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF Nothing Phone 1 256GB Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 10R 5G Sierra Black

Sierra Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Battery and Software

The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the Phone (2a), but with a reduced charging speed of 33W, compared to the 45W support in the Phone (2a). The handset will reportedly run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 custom skin out of the box, aligning with the software experience of its counterpart.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 leaked specs suggest similarities with Nothing Phone 2a ahead of India launch

Camera and Features

On the camera front, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera. Details about the secondary sensor are currently undisclosed. For selfies and video calls, the device may include a 16MP front-facing camera. Notably, the CMF Phone 1 will not feature the Glyph interface or NFC capabilities, differentiating it from the Nothing Phone (2a).

The CMF Phone 1 appears to share many similarities with the Nothing Phone (2a) but introduces some differences in display size, charging speed, and feature set. With its expected hardware and software configurations, the CMF Phone 1 could be a competitive addition to the market, though further details and official confirmations are awaited.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!