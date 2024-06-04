Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has two major launches this year with Phone 3 and the first generation of CMF Phone. Both of the devices are expected to launch soon globally and now it looks like Nothing has finally started teasing the product with Phone 3 which is expected to be launched next month in July. Now, Nothing has shared a sceptic post as a teaser of either of the smartphones and it is already gaining much traction among the fans, know more about what Nothing shared.

Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1?

Nothing shared an X post teasing a device which is expected to be Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1. However, several users on the post speculate that it is the Phone 3. As of now, we have been hearing several rumours about Nothing Phone 3 considering its launch might occur next month based on the previous year's trend. The teaser capture says, “ 3, 2, 1” which is creating excitement and curiosity among the Nothing fans.

So far, the company has three popular smartphones, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. Now, the company is planning to introduce a device in the budget segment which is expected to be the CMF Phone 1 whereas the Phone 3 would be the higher mid-range smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1 expected specs

According to leaks and rumours, Phone 3 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The company will likely follow its signature design with a transparent back panel design and an attractive Glyph LED interface. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs.50000.

For CMF Phone 1, the smartphone will be likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. On the other hand, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED. However, note that the information is based on leaks and Nothing will soon reveal more details about its upcoming smartphone launches.

