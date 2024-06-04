 Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details

Nothing teases new product which is expected to be Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1. Check what the company has planned for this year’s launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 09:38 IST
Icon
Smartphone launches in March 2024: Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a, check what's coming soon
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
1/5 Xiaomi 14: According to the report the new Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7, 2024. Several leaks have been reported about its specifications. The Xiaomi 14 may come with a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may also feature a 50MP primary camera.  (@leijun)
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has been teasing this smartphone for a long time now and it will finally make its debut on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is a slightly lower-priced version of the Nothing Phone 2.  The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and  MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor to provide a top performance. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
3/5 Realme 12 Plus: The next smartphone expected to launch in March is the Realme 12 Plus. The company has recently started to tease the product on X. It is speculated to feature two models in the Realme 12 series and it may also come with a Sony OIS camera sensor based on leaks. Note that the launch date for the Realme 12 series is yet to be announced. (Realme 12 )
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
4/5 Samsung Galaxy A55: The new Samsung A-series smartphone is expected to launch by the end of March or April. The Galaxy A55 may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house  Exynos 1480 processor. It was also rumored that the Galaxy A55 would support a triple camera setup, however, no clear specs were revealed. (Samsung)
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
5/5 Vivo V30 Pro: The last smartphone is expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, and it will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. To confirm the claims we will have to wait for the smartphone to be launched in India.
Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
icon View all Images
Nothing Phone 3 and CMF Phone 1 coming soon, check details. (@nothing / Twitter)

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has two major launches this year with Phone 3 and the first generation of CMF Phone. Both of the devices are expected to launch soon globally and now it looks like Nothing has finally started teasing the product with Phone 3 which is expected to be launched next month in July. Now, Nothing has shared a sceptic post as a teaser of either of the smartphones and it is already gaining much traction among the fans, know more about what Nothing shared. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

More about Nothing Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹42,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1?

Nothing shared an X post teasing a device which is expected to be Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1. However, several users on the post speculate that it is the Phone 3. As of now, we have been hearing several rumours about Nothing Phone 3 considering its launch might occur next month based on the previous year's trend. The teaser capture says, “ 3, 2, 1” which is creating excitement and curiosity among the Nothing fans. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone 3 with iPhone-like Action Button: Know what's coming

So far, the company has three popular smartphones, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. Now, the company is planning to introduce a device in the budget segment which is expected to be the CMF Phone 1 whereas the Phone 3 would be the higher mid-range smartphone. 

Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1 expected specs

According to leaks and rumours, Phone 3 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The company will likely follow its signature design with a transparent back panel design and an attractive Glyph LED interface. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs.50000. 

Also read: “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

For CMF Phone 1, the smartphone will be likely powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. On the other hand, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED. However, note that the information is based on leaks and Nothing will soon reveal more details about its upcoming smartphone launches. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 09:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking oneplus 12 glacial white colour variant launching on june 6 in india- details iphone 16 pro leaks hint at larger camera sensors and bigger display ahead of september launch moto g85 launch in india: check out expected design, specs, pricing, more samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details oppo f27 series launch on june 13 in india: here’s what to expect from this smartphone under 25,000 realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1- Company starts teasing launch of new product- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India

BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Apple Watch Series 8

Best smartwatches under 40000: Apple Watch SE to Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Know them all
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets