Icon

Even As Apple iPhone 15 Sales in China Slumped, Huawei Mate 60 Soared High! Know why

Apple iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China. The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 07:18 IST
Icon
This iPhone photo editing app is something that you simply must have - check Photon app
iPhone 15
1/5 An iPhone without a powerful photo editing app is definitely a problem that should be quickly rectified! So, meet the Photon app. It is a manual shooting app which enables users to adjust the iPhone camera setting before clicking a high quality picture. The app comes with various tools and photography techniques through which iPhone users can explore their camera skills. (Photon app)
iPhone 15
2/5 Through the Photon app, iPhone users can directly set their camera to adjust focus, exposure, shutter setting, ISO, and more. With manual settings, the app also enables users to make Raw shooting which gives users the advantage of having full control over how photos are saved such as JPEG, HEIC, True RAW, ProRAW, etc. (Photon app)
iPhone 15
3/5 The Photon app features advanced shooting tools such as clipping indicators, focus peaking, focus loupe, histogram, flash, and much more to explore different sides of photography. It provides a season preview through which users can review shots, and keep the best pictures to share. (Photon app)
iPhone 15
4/5 To use this iPhone photo editing app’s capabilities to the full, users will have to go to the app’s settings and turn the toggle on to get started.  Next, tap 'Capture' and activate the 'Use External Storage' option. Once your external drive is connected, you can commence capturing photos. (Photon app)
iPhone 15
5/5 The Photon app is a subscription-based app, however, you can download it from the App Store for free, To utilize all its features and benefits, users will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan. The monthly version of the app is priced at $3.99 per month and $19.99 per year. (Photon app)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
Apple iPhone 15 Sales in China was much lower than the Huawei Mate 60 (Bloomberg)

 Apple Inc.'s iPhone sales slump in China is deepening and the company is likely to see volumes decline further this year, according to Jefferies analysts led by Edison Lee. The iPhone maker's latest generation, iPhone 15, got off to an atypically sluggish start in China last year, which most recently expanded to a 30% year-on-year decline, Lee and colleagues said in a note on Sunday, citing industry checks. The rest of the country's mobile market grew in December, with Huawei Technologies Co. growing fastest on the back of its new Mate 60 device lineup.

Weeks before the iPhone 15 went on sale in September, Huawei's debut of the Mate 60 Pro — which runs on a new made-in-China system processor — spurred a patriotic fervor that reclaimed some of the customers it previously lost to Apple. Jefferies estimates Huawei shipped 35 million smartphones in 2023, with some supply constraints preventing that number from being larger.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple saw a double-digit fall in volumes in December and Jefferies forecasts a similar decline for 2024. Discounts on Apple's smartphone range increased last week across various online shopping portals, cutting into the average selling price without stimulating growth in volume.

Apple gained share in China after US sanctions cut Huawei off from the world's leading chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., in 2020. The Shenzhen-based electronics firm's return to competitiveness in the mobile market has seen it claw back market share, and it's now developing its own software ecosystem to compete with Apple's iOS and Alphabet Inc.'s Android.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves.

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 07:18 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Even As Apple iPhone 15 Sales in China Slumped, Huawei Mate 60 Soared High! Know why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon