Huawei Nova 11 Se Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Huawei Nova 11 SE Huawei Nova 11 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Huawei Nova 11 SE Price in India The starting price for the Huawei Nova 11 SE in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Huawei Nova 11 SE base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Huawei Nova 11 SE in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Huawei Nova 11 SE base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Huawei Nova 11 SE (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Huawei Nova 11 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 362 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Brand Huawei

Launch Date October 31, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1 Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 610

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Huawei Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue Add to compare Add to compare Huawei P30 Lite (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Pearl White, Peacock Blue Add to compare Add to compare Huawei P30 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora, Breathing Crystal Add to compare Add to compare Huawei Y9 2019 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Add to compare Add to compare Huawei Mobiles