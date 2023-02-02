    Trending News

    Finally, Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India announced! Save huge amount of money NOW

    A day late, but Samsung Galaxy S23 price has finally, been announced for India too! This is how much it will cost you.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 18:24 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £XXX , £XXX , £XXX respectively.  (HT Tech )
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Samsung Galaxy S23 is already up for pre-order in India. (Samsung)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled yesterday at the global event of the company named Galaxy Unpacked. However, its price in India was not disclosed even though the US price was announced at the event. Now, Samsung has confirmed the official Galaxy S23 series prices in India. All three models are available for pre-booking in India at several online, offline retail stores, and online Samsung Stores. With the pre-booking offers, you have several options to save money. First, know how much these three flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones cost in India.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S23 - Rs. 74,999 (8GB/128GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 - Rs. 79,999 (8GB/256GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus - Rs. 94,999 (8GB/256GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus - Rs. 1,04,999 (8GB/512GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,24, 999 (12GB/256GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,34,999 (12GB/512GB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,54,999 (12GB/1TB)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-booking offers in India

    You can pre-book the Galaxy S23 Ultra and get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4G and Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs. 47999 at just Rs. 4999. Moreover, you will enjoy a free 25W Travel Adapter & Wireless Charger worth Rs. 4298 and bank Cashback benefits worth Rs. 8000. Plus, an extra Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App 1st purchase.

    While with the Galaxy S23 Plus, you will be able to get Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at just Rs. 2999, and a free 25W travel adapter. Plus, Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App 1st purchase. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23's 256GB storage variant can be yours at the price of the 128GB storage variant.

    However, you must note that these offers are available for a day only, so you need to hurry up and pre-book the latest Galaxy S23, Plus or the top-end device Galaxy S23 Ultra now.

