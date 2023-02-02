Finally, Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India announced! Save huge amount of money NOW

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled yesterday at the global event of the company named Galaxy Unpacked. However, its price in India was not disclosed even though the US price was announced at the event. Now, Samsung has confirmed the official Galaxy S23 series prices in India. All three models are available for pre-booking in India at several online, offline retail stores, and online Samsung Stores. With the pre-booking offers, you have several options to save money. First, know how much these three flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones cost in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 - Rs. 74,999 (8GB/128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 - Rs. 79,999 (8GB/256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus - Rs. 94,999 (8GB/256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus - Rs. 1,04,999 (8GB/512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,24, 999 (12GB/256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,34,999 (12GB/512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Rs. 1,54,999 (12GB/1TB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-booking offers in India

You can pre-book the Galaxy S23 Ultra and get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4G and Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs. 47999 at just Rs. 4999. Moreover, you will enjoy a free 25W Travel Adapter & Wireless Charger worth Rs. 4298 and bank Cashback benefits worth Rs. 8000. Plus, an extra Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App 1st purchase.

While with the Galaxy S23 Plus, you will be able to get Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at just Rs. 2999, and a free 25W travel adapter. Plus, Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App 1st purchase. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23's 256GB storage variant can be yours at the price of the 128GB storage variant.

However, you must note that these offers are available for a day only, so you need to hurry up and pre-book the latest Galaxy S23, Plus or the top-end device Galaxy S23 Ultra now.