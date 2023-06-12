Get a 16% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G now

Have the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series with the latest One UI 5.1 update? Unlock your phone's full potential. Check out the best hidden tricks you need to try.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is a flagship smartphone packed with impressive features. It is a very expensive phone, but now, its price has been slashed and it becomes that much more affordable. Let's delve into the details of this price cut and explore the value it brings to potential buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G comes with a spacious 6.1-inch full HD+ display and a seamless 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience. Powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, this phone delivers impressive performance. Equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP + 10MP + 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G captures stunning photos and selfies. With its 3,900 mAh battery and lightning-fast 5G connectivity, users can enjoy a superior mobile experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Discount

Flipkart has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is Rs. 89999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 74999, which means you get a massive 16 percent discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Additionally, users can get 10 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Cards transactions. There is also a 5000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI Transactions