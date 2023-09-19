Good news for Apple! iPhone 15 beats iPhone 14 pre-order rate, says report

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15 lineup, which created quite a buzz across the world. This year, the company has announced various new upgrades and additions to the iPhone 15 series, which may well be the reason that is attracting more buyers this time. According to a recent report, there has been a rise in iPhone 15 pre-orders and that these have beaten last year's iPhone 14. Know what the report says about the increase in iPhone 15 pre-booking.

iPhone 15 pre-booking

The pre-booking of the iPhone 15 models started on September 15, 2023, while the official sale will go live on September 22. According to a report by Wedbush (Via 9To5Mac), there is a 10-12 percent increase in iPhone 15 lineup pre-orders. However, Apple has not revealed any data about its pre-bookings, but the analysts and experts have scrapped the data based on different sales methods and numbers. The data also revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max demand are much higher than the standard models. Also read: iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers

The iPhone 15 Pro models are being pre-booked in immense numbers in the US, China, India, and Europe. This year Apple also increased the price of iPhone 15 Pro models which also does not seem to affect buyers' decision. The reports also highlight that China's recent motive also did not have an effect on the pre-booking of iPhone 15 and India is going very strong. In fact, Wedbush say, "In India we believe pre-orders are up close to 25% YoY."

From this data, we can assume that iPhone 15 models have attracted various buyers who are looking to upgrade their smartphones. In terms of the Pro model's pre-bookings, it might be due to improvements in the camera, chip, and the addition of a new action button.

iPhone 15 series prices in India

iPhone 15 price starts from Rs. 79900

iPhone 15 Plus price starts from Rs. 89900

iPhone 15 Pro price starts from Rs. 134900

iPhone 15 Pro Max price starts from Rs. 159900

The pre-booking of the latest Apple iPhone 15 lineup is available in major retail stores. The sale will go live on September 22, 2023. Users can pre-book these iPhones online as well as in retail stores.