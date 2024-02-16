 Good news for foldables fans! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may sport Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera | Mobile News

Good news for foldables fans! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may sport Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

Samsung foldables don't have the best camera, but that may change as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may adopt the amazing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, offering enthusiasts a potential 200MP upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 13:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might feature the incredible Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, offering a potential 200MP upgrade. (Representative image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might feature the incredible Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera, offering a potential 200MP upgrade. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

In the dynamic world of smartphone innovation, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is generating a huge buzz, and the latest rumour adds a thrilling twist to the excitement. Leaker @Tech_Reve, known for insightful smartphone scoops, has dropped a hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may inherit the remarkable camera technology from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Traditionally, Samsung enthusiasts gravitated towards the Samsung Galaxy Ultra flagships for the ultimate camera experience, despite their higher price tag compared to the foldable phones. However, if this rumour holds true, the camera game could be reshaped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Potential Camera Upgrade: 200MP Primary Camera for Galaxy Z Fold 6?

@Tech_Reve's post on X suggests that Samsung is contemplating equipping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the same innovative cameras found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While details are scarce, the speculation points towards the possibility of the Fold 6 boasting a formidable 200MP primary camera, Android Police reported.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For context, the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 50MP primary camera. The potential upgrade not only involves a significant leap in resolution but also a larger sensor size on par with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - 1/1.56-inch compared to 1/1.13-inch. This implies enhanced light intake and superior natural bokeh for photography enthusiasts.

However, space constraints might limit the inclusion of the new 50MP 5x telephoto sensor from the flagship phone in the 2024 foldable. Contrary to an earlier claim by the same leaker in July 2023, suggesting continuity with the Fold 5's camera, the latest speculation opens up new possibilities for camera enthusiasts.

Additionally, discussions about a potential reduction in battery capacity for the 2024 foldable are met with scepticism, as other rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could, in fact, house a larger battery.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 draws nearer, with only a few months to go, the anticipation builds. Early rumours hint at a revamped form factor, signalling Samsung's commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving world of foldable smartphones. The OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold are already setting new standards with wider, more functional cover screens and inner folding displays boasting a more comfortable aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's potential camera upgrade adds another layer of excitement to the unfolding saga of innovation in the smartphone industry.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 13:54 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Good news for foldables fans! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may sport Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets