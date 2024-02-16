Good news for foldables fans! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may sport Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

In the dynamic world of smartphone innovation, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is generating a huge buzz, and the latest rumour adds a thrilling twist to the excitement. Leaker @Tech_Reve, known for insightful smartphone scoops, has dropped a hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may inherit the remarkable camera technology from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Traditionally, Samsung enthusiasts gravitated towards the Samsung Galaxy Ultra flagships for the ultimate camera experience, despite their higher price tag compared to the foldable phones. However, if this rumour holds true, the camera game could be reshaped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Potential Camera Upgrade: 200MP Primary Camera for Galaxy Z Fold 6?

@Tech_Reve's post on X suggests that Samsung is contemplating equipping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the same innovative cameras found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While details are scarce, the speculation points towards the possibility of the Fold 6 boasting a formidable 200MP primary camera, Android Police reported.

For context, the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 50MP primary camera. The potential upgrade not only involves a significant leap in resolution but also a larger sensor size on par with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - 1/1.56-inch compared to 1/1.13-inch. This implies enhanced light intake and superior natural bokeh for photography enthusiasts.

However, space constraints might limit the inclusion of the new 50MP 5x telephoto sensor from the flagship phone in the 2024 foldable. Contrary to an earlier claim by the same leaker in July 2023, suggesting continuity with the Fold 5's camera, the latest speculation opens up new possibilities for camera enthusiasts.

Additionally, discussions about a potential reduction in battery capacity for the 2024 foldable are met with scepticism, as other rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could, in fact, house a larger battery.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 draws nearer, with only a few months to go, the anticipation builds. Early rumours hint at a revamped form factor, signalling Samsung's commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving world of foldable smartphones. The OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold are already setting new standards with wider, more functional cover screens and inner folding displays boasting a more comfortable aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's potential camera upgrade adds another layer of excitement to the unfolding saga of innovation in the smartphone industry.