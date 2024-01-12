Icon

Google Messages reportedly working on a hidden selfie GIFs feature; Know what it may bring

Google Messages aims to revolutionise messaging with an upcoming secret feature allowing Android users to create selfie GIFs. Discover the details and enhancements coming soon to your conversations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 12 2024, 14:30 IST
Icon
Google Messages
Google Messages is reportedly working on an exciting update, potentially introducing a hidden feature for Android users - Selfie GIFs. (Pexels)
Google Messages
Google Messages is reportedly working on an exciting update, potentially introducing a hidden feature for Android users - Selfie GIFs. (Pexels)

In a sneak peek into the future of messaging, Google seems to be cooking up a surprise for Android users. The December Pixel Feature Drop of 2023 brought a slew of enhancements, from Video Boost for the Pixel 8 Pro to Night Sight Timelapse for other Pixel devices. However, it seems Google might have discreetly tucked away an unrevealed gem - the ability to create selfie GIFs.

Uncovering the Hidden Gem

As reported by AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid, a hidden feature within a recent version of Google Messages hints at the arrival of selfie GIFs. Enabling the feature reportedly involves a simple long press on the camera attachment icon beside the text field.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Capture the Moments in a Circular Frame

Once activated, a fresh UI emerges, showcasing a circular camera frame. Users can then opt for the front or back cameras to record a delightful four-second video, transformable into a GIF to be sent to the recipient. Notably, a handy Restart button is available for those who wish to give it another shot after a potential mishap.

A Sneak Peek Behind the Frames

The images accompanying the discovery reveal the feature in action, though it's noted that the UI may seem slightly off-frame due to a bug on the tester's end using a custom ROM.

As for when this exciting selfie GIFs feature will go public, the timeline remains uncertain. In a parallel development, a feature announced in the December Pixel Feature Drop recently landed on the original Pixel Watch this month.

Beyond the realm of GIFs, Google Messages is also gearing up for handling dual SIM in RCS, a feature spotted in the works. While users can expect both phone numbers to appear in Messages' RCS chat settings, some functionality quirks suggest Google may still need to flip a server-side switch for seamless operation.

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many.

Find out what we must become here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jan, 14:15 IST
Home Mobile News Google Messages reportedly working on a hidden selfie GIFs feature; Know what it may bring
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon