The most exciting deal is here! Get a straight 44% discount on Google Pixel 7 5G

If you ever wanted to buy Google Pixel 7 5G, but couldn't because of the high price, then we have found a great deal for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 14:19 IST
Google Pixel 7
Huge price drop on Google Pixel 7 5G. (Google)
Google Pixel 7
Huge price drop on Google Pixel 7 5G. (Google)

The long wait for Google Pixel 7 lovers is over! The price has crashed! Google Pixel 7 5G has become quite affordable because of the amazingly big price cut on Amazon. Pixel 7 price has been cut by a mammoth 44%. Let's dig deeper into this deal.

Google Pixel 7 5G is one of the best premium smartphones available today. It features a 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) full HD+ Display. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. It runs on an improved Google Tensor G2 chip with AI capabilities. It has a 50 MP sensor and a 12 MP ultra wide camera on the back. And, in front it features 10. 8 MP camera. With its 4355 mAH battery and wireless charging, you will not face any problems at all.

Google Pixel 7 5G discount

The original price of Google Pixel 7 5G is 81999. However, you can now buy it for just 46280. Amazon is offering a massive discount of 44%.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You can reduce the price even more by taking advantage of exchange deal and bank offers

Other offers

There is an exchange deal worth up to 22,800 available too. However, how much you will get depends on the model and condition of the old smart phone that you will exchange. Don't forget to enter pin code and check if offer is available in your area.

You can also get a discount up to Rs. 1,250 on EMI transactions and Rs. 1,000 on Non- EMI transactions from Bank of Baroda credit card.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 14:16 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News The most exciting deal is here! Get a straight 44% discount on Google Pixel 7 5G
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets