The most exciting deal is here! Get a straight 44% discount on Google Pixel 7 5G

Get a straight 44% discount on Google Pixel 7 5G
If you ever wanted to buy Google Pixel 7 5G, but couldn't because of the high price, then we have found a great deal for you.
The long wait for Google Pixel 7 lovers is over! The price has crashed! Google Pixel 7 5G has become quite affordable because of the amazingly big price cut on Amazon. Pixel 7 price has been cut by a mammoth 44%. Let's dig deeper into this deal.
Google Pixel 7 5G is one of the best premium smartphones available today. It features a 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) full HD+ Display. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. It runs on an improved Google Tensor G2 chip with AI capabilities. It has a 50 MP sensor and a 12 MP ultra wide camera on the back. And, in front it features 10. 8 MP camera. With its 4355 mAH battery and wireless charging, you will not face any problems at all.
Google Pixel 7 5G discount
The original price of Google Pixel 7 5G is 81999. However, you can now buy it for just 46280. Amazon is offering a massive discount of 44%.

You can reduce the price even more by taking advantage of exchange deal and bank offers
Other offers
There is an exchange deal worth up to 22,800 available too. However, how much you will get depends on the model and condition of the old smart phone that you will exchange. Don't forget to enter pin code and check if offer is available in your area.
You can also get a discount up to Rs. 1,250 on EMI transactions and Rs. 1,000 on Non- EMI transactions from Bank of Baroda credit card.
