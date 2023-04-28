Google Pixel 7a could get these features for the FIRST time ever

Google Pixel 7a
The excitement around the Google Pixel 7a has started to rise as only a fortnight remains till the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10, where the company unveils new products and services. Last year, the Google Pixel 6a was launched which featured dual 12MP rear cameras, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and the Google Tensor chipset. But according to reports, this year Google can really raise its game with some major introductions for the smartphone. It has been revealed that the midrange Pixel phone can get several ‘first-ever' features.

Google Pixel 7a to get new and exciting features

First, let us cover the general specifications that are expected for the Google Pixel 7a, based on various reports. It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the previous year. But it can get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. Additionally, it has also been rumored that Google can increase the RAM from 6GB to 8GB this year.

Leaks have also pointed out that the battery size for the Pixel 7a is likely to remain the same this year at 4400 mAh, however, the charging speed can be boosted to 25W instead of 18W of the Pixel 6a.

Now, coming to the new and exciting features, several leaks have suggested that the Google Pixel 7a can feature a massive camera upgrade and get a 64MP primary rear shooter. This will be the first time Pixel-A will feature such a camera upgrade. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks. This is also something that has not been brought to this series yet.

According to smartphone tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a can be priced starting at Rs. 40,000. This should bring those looking to buy the smartphone some joy since the Pixel 6a starts at Rs. 43999 and this year there could be a price drop.

With all being said, it should be noted that the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and not official information. To know what the smartphone will really look like, we recommend you wait till the official launch of the product.

    Trending Gadgets

