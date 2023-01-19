Oneplus 10 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 Pro now with free delivery.