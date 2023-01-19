 Oneplus 10 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India

    OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs.66,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 10 Pro is Rs.61,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 10 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes Charging Time: 47 minutes
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 32 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.4
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
    Design
    • Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest
    • 200.5 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.5 mm
    • 163 mm
    • 73.9 mm
    Display
    • 1300 nits
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 1440 x 3216 pixels
    • 89.97 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 526 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 92.7 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 10 Pro
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    • April 5, 2022 (Official)
    • Oxygen OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 0.70 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • 17.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    Oneplus 10 Pro