Google Pixel 8’s AI camera feature LEAKED! Will help you take best snapshots

Google is all set to launch its next generation of flagship smartphones at the Made by Google 2023 on October 4. This isn't the first smartphone launched this year by the Mountain View-based tech giant as it unveiled the Pixel 7a on May 10. However, it wasn't part of its flagship Pixel lineup and it sits just below the Pixel 7. Even as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be introduced, Google has given us a sneak peek at the devices in a short teaser video.

Now, another leaked teaser has surfaced and it demonstrates a new AI camera feature on the Pixel 8 series that could make taking the best possible snapshots much easier!

Google Pixel 8: AI camera feature leaked

According to a report by The Verge, tipster @MysteryLupin shared a leaked ad teaser of the Pixel 8 on X that shows several AI features of the Pixel 8 series, including the popular Magic Eraser. A new feature called Best Take is also highlighted. When you take a snapshot, your Pixel will automatically click a series of photos and select the best parts from each photo. It will then combine them into one composite image so that you always get the best possible result every time.

While smartphones do take multiple photos and fix things such as exposure, brightness, and saturation when HDR is turned on, Best Take could also replace your facial expressions in the image and present the most eye-catching image to you. It is yet unknown whether the Best Take feature will be limited to the new Pixel devices or will arrive on old Pixel phones via an OTA update.

Google Pixel 8 series: All the rumours

According to reports, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch FHD display whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is reported to boast a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple-rear camera setup, while, the Pixel 8 may opt for a dual-rear camera setup - both housed within the distinct visor-shaped module. The Pro model could feature a body temperature sensor, as per the rumours.

Both smartphones are expected to get a $100 price hike this year, meaning that the Pixel 8 could start at $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

