Hefty 34% discount announced on Redmi 10 Power; Price falls from Rs. 18999 to Rs. 12499

Check out the Redmi 10 Power price cut on Amazon and get it with a huge price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 13:38 IST
All you need to know about the Redmi 10 Power deal on Amazon.. (mi.com)

Looking for a smartphone with some really good features on which you can get a huge discount? Look no further, as we have come across one on Amazon with an amazing discount. The deal is on the Redmi 10 Power and here is why you should consider buying it.

The Redmi 10 Power has some very desirable features. The smartphone comes in a single storage variant that is 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Redmi 10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset and a whopping 6000mAh battery. You will also be getting a dual rear camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP and a 5MP front clicker. The device also provides you with an excellent 6.71-inch display. This premium smartphone is available in two splendid colour options that are Power Black and Sporty Orange which gives it a stylish look. You should check which one is available in the deal. You also get a fingerprint scanner on its backside hidden in the black surrounding of the camera portion. Now. get the details about the deal and also know how you can save the maximum amount through this Redmi 10 Power deal on Amazon.

Discount

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is offering a massive 34% initial discount on Redmi 10 Power, which reduces its price from Rs. 18999 to Rs. 12499.

Bank Offer

Along with the initial discount, Amazon is also offering several bank offers, which further help you in reducing the price of the smartphone. Here we are listing all the bank offers available on Amazon in this Redmi 10 Power deal.

1.Customers will be getting a flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on ALL Banks Card Transactions. Min purchase value Rs.7000

2. You can also get a flat Rs.1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.15000

3. Amazon also offers a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.40000

4. You can also get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

5. Bank offers also include a flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000.

For further information regarding the deal do check on the Amazon online shopping App.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 13:37 IST
