Honor Magic 7 Lite spotted on Google Play console: Check launch date, expected features, specs and more

The Honor Magic 7 Lite could be making its debut in select global markets soon, as it has appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console listings. While the company has not officially confirmed the launch or the device name, the recent sighting offers some clues about its potential features and origins.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Honor Magic 7 Lite was spotted on the Google Play listings under the model number HNBRP-Q1, which matches that of the Honor X9c. The Honor X9c was recently launched in Malaysia, raising the possibility that the Magic 7 Lite may be a rebranded or redesigned version of that phone for other markets.

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Honor 10 Lite 32GB Midnight Black

Midnight Black 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM 32 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy M15 Celestine Blue

Celestine Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Google Pixel phones may soon get 'AI Replies,' allowing you to reply based on what the caller says

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The listing on Play Console also reveals a front-panel image of the Honor Magic 7 Lite, which bears similarities to the Honor X9c. It shows a device with slim bezels and a dual punch-hole cutout at the top. While these design similarities support the idea of a rebranded model, this remains speculation until official confirmation from Honor.

Also read: iQOO 13 to make its India debut on December 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Here's what to expect

Honor Magic 7 Lite: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Additionally, the Play Console listing indicates that the Honor Magic 7 Lite will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 12GB of RAM. The device is expected to run on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. It will likely sport a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1,224 x 2,700 pixels.

Also read: OnePlus 13 could join Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 in offering powered-off tracking: Here's what we know

The Honor X9c, which is presumed to be the basis for the Magic 7 Lite, has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. It is equipped with a 108MP dual rear camera setup, which includes a 5MP ultra-wide camera. The phone also features a 16-megapixel front camera and an IP65M rating for dust and water resistance. The X9c includes a 6,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging.