Google Pixel phones may soon get 'AI Replies,' allowing you to reply based on what the caller says

Google Pixel users may soon be able to generate AI-powered smart replies based on what a caller says during the call screening.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 16:09 IST
Google Pixel phones may soon get 'AI Replies,' allowing you to reply based on what the caller says
Google Pixel phones may soon get 'AI Replies,'

Google Pixel devices have a nifty feature that helps you avoid telemarketers and others who constantly call you. This is made possible through Call Screen, which is powered by the Google Assistant. Now, the company seems to be expanding this feature with a new addition called AI Replies, as reported by 9to5Google.

This feature was spotted in a line of code and suggests that users will soon be able to generate contextual AI-powered smart replies based on what a caller says during the call screening--allowing you to choose from a range of generated replies. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A More Dynamic Approach To Replies

This is more dynamic compared to the current Call Screen feature, where the replies are standard and not dynamic.  However, the AI Replies feature is still under development and may not be available to users soon.

It is also worth noting that the Call Screen feature is not available in India, and multiple other regions. For those unfamiliar, the Call Screen feature allows the Google Assistant to answer calls on your behalf, asking the caller the reason for the call. 

Google Has Kept On Improving the Call Screen Feature

Since the feature was first launched in 2018 alongside the Pixel 3, Google has continually added new elements to it. Last year, for example, the company introduced contextual replies to call screening--allowing you could choose to accept or decline a test ride booking if a car dealer called, and so on. The new AI Replies feature will boost this by using AI to create replies based on what the other party has said during the call. 

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 16:09 IST
