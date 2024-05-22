Honor prepares to launch Magic V Flip foldable with largest battery and massive cover display
Honor's upcoming Magic V Flip is set to revolutionize the foldable phone market with the largest battery among clamshell phones and an expansive cover display. Expected to launch in June, the device also features a nearly bezel-less screen wrapping around a circular camera island.
Honor is making waves in the foldable smartphone market with itsh upcoming Magic V Flip, set to feature the largest battery among clamshell phones. According to a report from Digital Chat Station, the device will also boast a substantial cover display, positioning it among the largest in the clamshell segment.
Honor Magic V Flip: Design and Display
A leaked image of the cover screen casing confirms earlier rumors about the screen's design. The cover display is expected to encompass nearly the entire outer panel, save for a tiny bezel at the bottom. This design wraps around a circular camera island, which includes a single LED flash. While it doesn't quite match the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's 3.6-inch AMOLED panel that encircles its individual shooters, Honor's approach is notably similar and competitive.
You may be interested in
- Starry Glow
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Ash Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Midnight Black
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB Storage
Also read: Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon
mobile to buy?
Honor Magic V Flip Launch and Specifications
Honor is also gearing up for the release of its Honor 200 series. Industry insiders anticipate that a teaser for the Magic V Flip will be unveiled during this event, with a potential launch slated for June. If Honor continues its trend with foldables, the Magic V Flip is expected to be one of the thinnest models available on the market.
Also read: Honor X9b review
Honor's upcoming Magic V Flip promises to bring significant advancements to the foldable phone market, with its impressive battery capacity and expansive cover display. As the launch date approaches, more details are likely to emerge, offering further insights into the device's capabilities and features.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71716324028016