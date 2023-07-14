Infinix Hot 30 5G priced at Rs. 11,499 on launch; packs 50 MP camera, 6000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone has been launched today. It combines a host of premium features including a 50 MP camera and a much bigger battery.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 17:11 IST
Infinix Hot 30 5G
View all Images
Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone has been launched today, will be available on Flipkart starting July 18th.

Smartphone brand Infinix is expanding its Hot Series 5G smartphone lineup with the highly anticipated launch of the Infinix Hot 30 5G. With an attractive price tag of just Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for the 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively, it combines sleek design, 5G connectivity, and a host of impressive features. The Infinix Hot 30 5G will be available on Flipkart starting July 18th.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Features and Design

Featuring a premium design with a glass and leather finish, coupled with a chromed frame, the Hot 30 5G stands out as a fashion statement. Unlocking the device is effortless with its side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dual speakers with DTS technology provide a cinematic sound experience, enhancing the enjoyment of movies, music, and games.

At the core of the Hot 30 5G is a 6.78-inch FHD120Hz display, offering an immersive visual experience with vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. With 580 nits of brightness, the screen ensures good visibility even in direct sunlight, making images and videos captivating and vibrant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery and Performance

Powering the device is an impressive 6000mAh battery, providing all-day power to keep up with the buyers' busy lifestyles. The Hot 30 5G supports fast charging with its 18 Watt Type-C support, reducing the time spent plugged in. With uninterrupted 5G connectivity, users can stay connected to the world while streaming videos, gaming, browsing, or working on the go.

Equipped with the latest Android 13 OS and Infinix's XOS 13 interface, the device offers a seamless and optimised user experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G processor, the Hot 30 5G handles demanding tasks effortlessly, delivering powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and app usage. With up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, users can multitask and store their favourite media.

Camera

The Hot 30 5G boasts a 50MP Dual AI camera setup and a 8MP AI selfie camera which ensures beautiful self-portraits and clear video calls. With a range of camera modes, users can unlock their creativity and express themselves through photography.

With its design, uninterrupted 5G connectivity, and impressive features, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is promising an exceptional user experience at an affordable price.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 17:11 IST
