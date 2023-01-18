 Infinix Hot 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Hot 7

    Infinix Hot 7

    Infinix Hot 7 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 7 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33927/heroimage/135040-v3-infinix-hot-7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33927/images/Design/135040-v3-infinix-hot-7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33927/images/Design/135040-v3-infinix-hot-7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33927/images/Design/135040-v3-infinix-hot-7-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    64 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,919 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Hot 7 Price in India

    Infinix Hot 7 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 7 is Rs.8,919 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 7 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 7 is Rs.8,919 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 03m 52s
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • F2.0
    • Dual
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 153.9 mm
    • Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, Mocha Brown
    • 74.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 159 grams
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • 19:9
    • 83.77 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • July 15, 2019 (Official)
    • Hot 7
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 28 nm
    • Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 21.0 s
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Hot 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 7 in India?

    Infinix Hot 7 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 7?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 7?

    How long does the Infinix Hot 7 last?

    What is the Infinix Hot 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 7 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Hot 7