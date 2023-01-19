 Infinix Hot 11s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Hot 11S

    Infinix Hot 11S

    Infinix Hot 11S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 11S from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 11S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Infinix Hot 11S Price in India

    Infinix Hot 11S price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 11S is Rs.9,800 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 11s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 34m 32s
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.6
    • F2
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    Design
    • 168.9 mm
    • 205 grams
    • Green Wave, 7 Degree Purple, Polar Black
    • 8.8 mm
    • 77 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 399 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 90.5 %
    • 84.06 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 500 nits
    • 20.5:9
    • 1080 x 2480 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 21, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Hot 11S
    • Android v11
    • Infinix
    • XOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 23.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G88
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Infinix Hot 11s FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 11S in India?

    Infinix Hot 11S price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G88; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 11S?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 11S?

    What is the Infinix Hot 11S Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 11S Waterproof?

    View More

    Infinix Hot 11s