 Infinix Hot 8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 8

    Infinix Hot 8 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 8 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 8 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Infinix Hot 8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 609 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 609 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18.1 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 18.1 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • 03h 14m 31s
    • No
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Cosmic Purple, Quetzal Cyan
    • 179 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 76.3 mm
    • 165 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 81.52 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.3 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Hot 8
    • September 12, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Infinix
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • 23.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Infinix Hot 8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 8 in India?

    Infinix Hot 8 price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 8?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 8?

    How long does the Infinix Hot 8 last?

    What is the Infinix Hot 8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 8 Waterproof?

    Infinix Hot 8