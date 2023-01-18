 Infinix Hot 10s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Infinix Hot 10S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10S from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Infinix Hot 10S Price in India

    Infinix Hot 10S price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10S is Rs.8,925 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 10s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 52 Hours(4G) / Up to 39 Hours(3G) / Up to 76 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • 02h 45m 02s
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.79
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 171 mm
    • Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
    • 211 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    • 77 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 90 Hz
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 84.01 %
    • Yes
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.66 %
    • 440 nits
    • 20.5:9
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • XOS
    • May 27, 2021 (Official)
    • Hot 10s
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.542 W/kg, Body: 0.462 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 21.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 51.4 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Infinix Hot 10s FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 10S in India?

    Infinix Hot 10S price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 10S?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 10S?

    What is the Infinix Hot 10S Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 10S Waterproof?

    View More

    Infinix Hot 10s