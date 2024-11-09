Lava Agni 3 review: A unique mid-ranger with some trade-offs

Lava Agni 3 review: A smartphone with dual display and iPhone 16-like Action Key, does it sway the mid-range smartphone market? Check out the detailed review to know. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 09 2024, 11:00 IST
Lava Agni 3 review: A unique mid-ranger with some trade-offs
Lava Agni 3 review: Know if this mid-range smartphone worth buying. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Lava Agni 3 review: Lava Agni 3 made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market with some bold claims and features such as iPhone 16-like Action Control, dual AMOLED display, ad-free software, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and more. All these exciting features made me wonder if the smartphone actually lives up to the hype or is a gimmick to attract customers.

Lava is one such Indian brand which has gained much popularity among the youth for budget-friendly smartphone series such as Blaze, AGNI, and others. After using the Blaze series this year, it's my first time testing Lava's mid-range series smartphone and to my surprise, the Lava Agni 3 comes with some big promises. But, does it really live up to the hype? I have been using the Lava Agni 3 for over 2 weeks to examine its key areas and the new addition to the smartphones. While the performance and software were decent, the smartphone lacked camera quality. Check out the in-depth review to know more about Lava Agni 3.

You may be interested in

12% OFF
Lava Blaze X
  • Titanium Grey
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹14,999Original price:₹16,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Lava O2
  • Imperial Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹7,999Original price:₹9,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Lava Blaze Curve 5G
  • Iron Glass
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,999Original price:₹20,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Lava Storm 5G
  • Gale Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹10,999Original price:₹12,999
Buy now


Lava Agni 3 review: Design

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Lava Agni 3
The Lava Agni 3 features a glass back with an IP64 water resistance rating. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Lava Agni 3 features a glass back with an IP64 water resistance rating. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

If we look at the design, the Lava Agni 3 has undergone major design changes. The smartphone features a glass back which gives it a premium look, but it is very similar to Lava's budget smartphone, the Blaze X. On the rear panel, it features a rectangle-shaped camera island that also features a 1.74-inch display, making it unique from the competitors. However, in my opinion, the design is quite average and the dual display concept is not new as we have also seen it in Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

While the looks are decent, the smartphone is quite bulky to my taste, but it is quite strong and sturdy. The Agni 3 has received an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, however, the smartphone compromises on display protection, which could affect buyers' decisions, since several competitor devices.

LAVA Agni 2 Action key
LAVA Agni 2 Action key (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
LAVA Agni 2 Action key (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

One of the major highlights of Agni 3 is the iPhone 16-like Action Key which can be customised to access camera, flash, silent mode, and other functions. The key works as a shortcut to reduce the hassle of accessing everyday functions. Features like Action Key in a mid-range smartphone, make the device unique. However, the placement of the key was not very ideal because it was consuming between the power and action keys.

Lava Agni 3 review: Display

Lava Agni 3
Lava Agni 3 comes with a dual display setup that includes a 1.74-inch mini AMOLED display on a rare panel. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Lava Agni 3 comes with a dual display setup that includes a 1.74-inch mini AMOLED display on a rare panel. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In terms of viewing experience, Lava Agni 3 features a dual display that includes a 1.74-inch mini AMOLED display and a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Let's first discuss the working of the mini-display which is one of the smartphone's unique selling points. The display can be used to access various functions such as the camera, manage calls, music player, check notifications, and other updates like charging percentage.

The mini display also features an animated dog called Firey who cutely sits and changes its action with a simple tap on the screen. While it's a smart addition to the device, it lacks smooth transitions when switching to the main display. It does not allow users to resume the tasks from the cover to the main display. Overall, the display is quite smooth and lag-free, but the brightness could be improved as well.

Lava Agni 3
Lava Agni 3 (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tecj)
Lava Agni 3 (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tecj)

Now, coming to the main AMOLED display, generates vivid and lifelike visuals with sharp colours, providing users with a promising viewing experience. It offers HDR video quality, so users can seamlessly enjoy watching OTT content. The Agni 3 offers a 120Hz refresh rate, making the device run fast and smooth. The display claims to reach brightness up to 1200nits, however, the smartphone is not very visible during direct sunlight conditions. Overall, Lava Agni 3 provides a good usability and viewing experience.

Lava Agni 3 review: Camera

Lava Agni 3
The Lava Agni 3 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)
The Lava Agni 3 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)

The Lava Agni 3 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. While the specifications look promising, the camera performance is not up to the mark. When it comes to the main camera, the smartphone manages to capture decent images during good lighting conditions. It provides accurate colours without any over-saturation. However, the low-light images are disappointing, since the camera makes the scene look grainy or hazy.

The ultrawide camera also lacks sharpness and the colour appears grainy, which is disappointing. The case is the same with the telephoto lens, as it captures average images to 3x zoom and anything beyond that ruins the originality of the scene. I was also not impressed with the close-up shots and it struggles to focus on objects, especially during low light conditions.

One thing which I liked about the device is that users can capture selfies with the main camera since it has a display on the rear panel. While the 16MP selfie camera was average, the 50MP main camera provided high-quality selfies when clicked using the cover display.

Overall, if you are looking for a camera-centric under Rs.25000, then I would not recommend you to buy Lava Agni 3


Lava Agni 3 review: Performance

MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor
This mid-range smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
This mid-range smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Lava Agni 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor which we have already seen several mid-range devices. Over time of usage, the smartphone performed well with day-to-day usage such as scrolling through social media, texting, light gaming, watching OTT content, etc. However, it is not very efficient for multitasking and you will notice a slight stutter but nothing which is very noticeable.

From a gaming front, you can play games such as BGMI and Asphalt 9 with ease. I did not face major frame drops during 45 minutes of gameplay. However, beyond 1 hour you may notice slight heating and stutters. But considering the price range, the Lava Agni 3 showcased a decent performance

The Lava AGNI 3 runs on Android 14 OS, however, the company knows how to be unique from all the competitors. The user interface is clean and hassle-free, and there is no bloatware, however, you will find some pre-install Google and LAVA apps which is understandable. Overall the experience was quite enjoyable and user-friendly.


Lava Agni 3 review: Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Lava Agni 3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which provides a decent battery life. However, you may have to charge it twice a day because it lasts up to 10 to 12 hours with medium to heavy usage. However, in the given price range the battery life is promising. The smartphone supports 66W fast charging which takes about an hour to fully charge the device. Also, note that the base storage variant of Lava Agni 3 does not come with a charging adapter.


Lava Agni 3 review: Verdict

Over the course of usage, I found Lava Agni 3 a decent smartphone for basic tasks. It has a good design, attractive display, and a promising battery life. However, it has a disappointing camera performance and its not build for heavy usage. Additionally, the transition between the cover display and to main screen also requires refinements, as it is not very smooth.

One of the most attractive features of Lava Agni 3 is the Action Button, however, the placement of the button could have been more accessible as one can easily confuse it with the power button. At the given price range, users can also explore smartphones such as Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Nothing Phone (2a) and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

 

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 20,999/-
Product Name
AGNI 3
Brand Name
LAVA
Pros
  • Dual-display system
  • Action Key
  • Clean software
  • Punchy display
Cons
  • Poor camera performance
  • Average performance
  • Average display brightness
Specifications
  • 6.78-inch
  • 50MP
  • 16MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
  • 5000mAh

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 11:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile Reviews Lava Agni 3 review: A unique mid-ranger with some trade-offs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far
ps5 pro

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets