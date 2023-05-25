Ahead of WWDC, iOS 16.6 Public Beta rolls out! Know what iPhone users will get

With just weeks to go for Apple's WWDC 2023, we cannot wait to see what Apple has in store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal the iOS 17 for iPhones at the event, along with iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS updates. However, it seems like Apple is not done with iOS 16 yet as it recently released the first public beta for iOS 16.6. iOS 16.5 brought new features such as My Sports Tab, Siri screen recording, and more, but with iOS 17 looming, only incremental updates are expected in iOS 16.6 first public beta, and not many big features.

Why does Apple release beta updates?

Apple regularly releases updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features, and making refinements. But before the updates are pushed out to the public, they are first released to the beta community which tests the new features and improvements for performance and stability.

Since it is just the first public beta of iOS 16.6 that has been announced, the update is not expected to be launched publicly anytime soon.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What's new: iMessage Contact Key Verification

Apple announced this feature in the second half of 2022 but it was delayed until recently. It is a protective measure for individuals who are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks from malicious actors. The feature allows users to confirm that they are communicating with the intended recipient and not an unauthorized third party who may have intercepted the message or are eavesdropping on the conversation.

When two or more users with this feature are enabled to engage in a chat, Apple will send an alert if a breach in the cloud servers occurs, posing a risk to the integrity of the conversation. By activating this feature, users can verify their own identity as well as the identity of the person they are communicating with by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, via FaceTime, or through another secure application.