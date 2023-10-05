Icon

iOS 17.0.3 update fixes critical security flaws; Update your iPhone NOW!

Critical security flaws in previous versions of iOS have been actively exploited, and Apple has released the iOS 17.0.3 update which fixes them, as well as the heating issues.

By: HT TECH
Oct 05 2023, 14:24 IST
iOS 17.0.3 was recently rolled out, bringing fixes for security flaws. (Unsplash)

iOS update: Apple's newest iPhone 15 series was unveiled to the public with huge excitement. However, some users have reported heating issues with the iPhone 15 models. While this was initially attributed to the new A17 Pro chip, Apple quickly dismissed these claims, stating that it was due to some third-party apps as well as a software issue that would soon be fixed. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out an update that not only promises to fix the heating issues but also brings a solution for a critical security flaw in the previous versions of iOS that has already been actively exploited.

iOS 17.0.3 update: Details

While iOS 17.0.3 does not add any new features to the iPhone, it brings a fix for a critical security flaw. Although Apple devices are considered one of the most secure devices in the market when it comes to cybersecurity, this recent discovery of vulnerabilities has confirmed that nothing in this world is 100% safe. According to Apple's security releases page, the update fixes an issue with the Kernel, termed CVE-2023-42824.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple states, “A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 7.6.” It also added that the issue was addressed with improved checks.

It also fixes a vulnerability in WebRTC that caused a buffer overflow, resulting in an arbitrary code execution. Apple states, “The issue was addressed by updating to libvpx 1.13.1.”

How to protect your devices

Apple frequently releases updates that not only introduce new features but also enhance security measures and fix vulnerabilities. Therefore, if your iPhone or iPad is operating on the same firmware as mentioned earlier, it is important to update to the latest software version immediately.

1. To download the latest update on your iPhone, open Settings.

2. Tap on General and then Software Update.

3. After a few seconds of checking for the update, the latest available patch should appear on your screen.

4. Tap on Download and Install, and agree to the terms and conditions. It will then take a couple of minutes to install on your iPhone.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 13:53 IST
