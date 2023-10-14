iOS 17.1 release date revealed by French agency; Know the new features coming to iPhones

In an unprecedented incident, the release date of iOS 17.1 might have been leaked by the French national frequency agency! The L'agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) revealed the roll-out date of the update in a notice it issued regarding the iPhone 12 radiation situation. For the unaware, the iPhone 12 in France displayed a higher radiation level than what it accepted as per the standards of the country. As a result, the iPhone 12 was promptly banned. Apple reached out to the French authorities and assured them that they would fix the issue in the upcoming iOS update. It appears that Apple also told them the date by which the problem will be solved, and ANFR has included it in its latest notice.

The notice was spotted by iPhoneSoft on the ANFR website on October 13. The notice said (as per Google Translate), “Apple has developed a software update and the ANFR has validated it since it effectively brings the localized “member” SAR into compliance with the regulatory limit of 4 W/kg. This update was distributed by Apple to certain voluntary customers over the past few days (“beta testers”). The company has committed to rolling out this software update to all French iPhone 12 users by October 24 at the latest”.

iOS 17.1 to arrive by October 24 - Know the new features

According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 17.1 update brings changes to the Apple Music app. Apple has replaced the ‘Love' option in the Music app with ‘Favourites'. Users can now add their preferred songs, playlists, albums, and more to 'Favourites'. A star will appear next to the liked track.

Airdrop has also received some updates. With iOS 17.1, users can now send and receive files with others without having to keep the iPhone in close proximity. If the user moves away, the file transfer will be completed via Wi-Fi or cellular data. It works via a new “Out of Range” option that pops up in Airdrop settings.

StandBy mode also received a new update. Apple has added a new ‘Display' section under StandBy settings. It now houses some new customization options. The display can now be turned off either automatically, after 20 seconds, or never. The night mode feature that shows the StandBy display with a red tint and low ambient lighting has also been added to the Display section. The Motion to Wake option has also been relocated here.

The Action Button in iPhone 15 Pro models has also received an improvement. The update will now prevent some specific actions from being triggered while the iPhone is kept in a pocket or inside a bag. This new feature tweak is being added as many users have been complaining that the Action Button would accidentally turn on the Camera or the Flashlight, which can drain the battery unexpectedly. The Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier functions will not be triggered on the Action Button as long as the iPhone is not out in the open.

